India tour of Sri Lanka 2021: Selectors Abey Kuruwilla, Debasis Mohanty to Accompany Indian Team-Report

The BCCI will be sending selectors Abey Kuruwilla and Debasis Mohanty alongside the Indian team which is bound for Sri Lanka on June 28. Besides them, umpire from Indore Sudheer Asnani will also accompany the team as manager. The BCCI wasn’t able to send selectors alongside the Indian team to England because of the tighter Covid restrictions in place. It is unlikely that it will fly the selectors for the five match Test series.

A BCCI office-bearer has confirmed the development to Cricbuzz. “They are already in Mumbai and are quarantining with other members of the touring party."

Rahul Dravid will lead the 18-man support staff which will travel alongside a 25-man Indian team. Here is the full list of support staff:

Support Staff: Rahul Dravid (head coach); Sudheer Asnani (Manager), Paras Mhambrey (Bowling coach), T Dilip (Fielding coach); Ashish Kaushik (Physio), Niranjan Pandit (Physio), Anand Date (trainer), AI Harsha (Trainer), Ashok Sadh (Training assistant - throwdown specialist), Sourav Ambadkar (Throwdown specialist), Nandan Majhi (Masseur), Mangesh Gaikwad (Masseur), L Varun (Analyst), Anand Subramaniam (media manager), Ameya Tilak (Content producer), Abhijit Salvi (Team doctor), Ravindra Dholpure (Anti-corruption and security officer) and Sumeet Mallapurkar (Logistics manager).

BCCI Working on quarantine rules in Abu Dhabi

Following the England series, the BCCI will be hosting the remainder of IPL 2021 in UAE. Different quarantine rules in Abu Dhabi could be a cause of concern. Abu Dhabi has put in place a five day quarantine for citizens or flyers arriving from countries which are on the ‘red list’. In case you don’t have the vaccine, quarantine period extends to ten days. India and England both are on the list. Meanwhile only Australia and New Zealand are on the ‘green list.’ People arriving from these nation won’t need any quarantine. The BCCI is now working with the UAE government and also plans for a bubble to bubble transfer for the players.

