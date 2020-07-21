India Training Camp Ahead of Australia Tour Set to be Held at Motera Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

India’s first international assignment amid the coronavirus pandemic is set to be the tour of Australia later this year and in preparation the BCCI are planning to host a training in Ahmedabad’s revamped state-of-the-art Motera stadium, according to a report in The Indian Express.
The report stated that Ahmedabad was picked as the venue for the camp because of its facilities.
During BCCI’s Apex Council meeting on Friday, several venues including Bengaluru’s National Cricket Academy were discussed for conducting the training camp. Ultimately, a consensus had emerged on the Motera Stadium, owing to its state-of-the-art training facilities along with the plush in-built accommodation centre.
“We cannot go to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru as the city is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases. Hence, Ahmedabad, with its facilities, is a place where we can hold a training camp under a bio-secure environment,” an Apex Council member was quoted as saying by ANI.
The stadium earlier hosted the ‘Namaste Trump’ event and can now accommodate 1,10,000 spectators after Rs 800 crore was spent on renovation.
India’s tour is seen as a marquee event for CA, who has been badly hit financially in the wake of the pandemic.
On Monday evening, the ICC postponed the T20 World Cup scheduled in Australia in October due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“We just hope the number of quarantine days gets reduced a bit,” Ganguly told India Today on the proposed tour Down Under. Because we don’t want our players to go all that far and sit in hotel rooms for two weeks. It is very, very depressing and disappointing. We are looking at that, the quarantine thing,” he added.
