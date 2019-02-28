India U-19 Hand South Africa Innings Defeat, Take Series 2-0

Loading...
The duo of Rex and Kamboj combined well to rattle the opposition and dismissed them for a just 85 in 45.4 overs, securing a convincing win within three days. This was after South Africa had started the day on 50/2, losing eight wickets in the morning adding just 35 runs.
After being dismissed for a paltry 152 in reply of India’s 395 – courtesy centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (173) and Vaibhav Kandpal (122) in the first innings, South Africa batsmen failed to deliver again.
Andile Mokgakane (15) was the first to go, edging one from Kamboj to skipper Suraj Ahuja. That wicket triggered the collapse, with South African captain Matthew Montgomery departing soon for 36.
After the spinners Manishi and Hrithik Shokeen, who did the damage in the first innings, picked up a wicket each including that of Bryce Parsons (6), it was the turn of Manipur paceman Rex to get into the act.
The left-armer removed Luke Beaufort (1) and Siya Plaatjie (0) and Lifa Ntanzi for four.
Jaiswal was awarded the Man of the Match for his superb first innings knock, while Hrithik Shokeen was named the Player of the Series for his ten wickets in the two matches.
Brief Scores: India Under-19 395 all out in 101.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 173, Vaibhav Kandpal 120, Vathsal Govind 25, Lifa Ntanzi 4/90, Matthew Montgomery 3/49) beat South Africa Under-19 152 and 85 (Matthew Montgomery 36, Rex Singh 4/18, Anshul Kamboj 3/20) by an innings and 158 runs.
First Published: February 28, 2019, 3:45 PM IST