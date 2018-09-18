U-19 Pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti to Visit London to Sort Out Back Injury: Report

Loading...
The 18-year-old pacer from Barmer, in Rajasthan, has been grappling with injuries ever since the U-19 World Cup. He went to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to recover from a fractured foot but during the rehabilitation, a back problem seemed to have flared up.
According to a report in the Mumbai Mirror, Nagarkoti will travel to London along with physio Yogesh Parmar to consult experts for the back issue. It is still not clear whether a surgery would be required.
“We’ve decided on a plan for Kamlesh, the NCA officials are looking into it. He will go to London soon,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying.
Nagarkoti played a key role in India's successful U-19 World Cup, picking up nine wickets in six games at an average of 16.33. He consistently clocked over 140 kph impressing the likes of Ian Bishop and former India captain Sourav Ganguly who were there at the tournament doing commentary duties.
He was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL auction for INR 3.2 crore but couldn't take part in the tournament due to a foot injury. The latest setback will be a big blow for the pacer who last played a competitive match in February in the Vijay Hazare trophy.
First Published: September 18, 2018, 2:24 PM IST