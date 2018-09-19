India U-19 Speedster Shivam Mavi Takes Hat-trick on Uttar Pradesh Debut

Loading...
November 19, 2018 - Making his debut for Uttar Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Nagarkoti's partner-in-crime during the 2018 Under-19 World Cup, Shivam Mavi took a hat-trick against Saurashtra.
Mavi, not yet 20, got rid of Chirag Jani, Arpit Vasavada and Jaydev Unadkat in consecutive deliveries to complete his hat-trick in an Elite Group B encounter against Saurashtra at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on the opening day of the 2018-19 Vijay Hazare Trophy.
The right-arm pacer, who had earlier dismissed centurion Sheldon Jackson and Prerak Mankad, scalped three more wickets in the final over to return figures of 5 for 73. Despite his effort, Saurashtra posted 303 for 9 in their 50 overs, courtesy Jackson's 107 and Robin Uthappa's 97.
Mavi was brilliant for India in the World Cup where he picked up nine wickets in six games at an average of 18.88 and formed a deadly combination with Nagarkoti.
The two then were bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2018 Indian Premier League. While Nagarkoti was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury, Mavi went on to play nine games for the franchise. Despite picking up just five wickets at an economy of 9.64, Mavi managed to impress everyone with his pace and attitude.
