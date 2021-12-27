India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Asia Cup 2021/22 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The upcoming Asia Cup match will see India Under-19 have a go at Afghanistan Under-19. The match will be conducted at the ICC Academy Ground No. 2 in Dubai at 11:00 AM IST on December 27, Monday. India U19 suffered a heartbreaking loss in their last match against Pakistan.

The team scored 237 runs while batting first and the Men in Green convincingly chased the score to win by two wickets. The loss pushed India to second place in the Group A standings. Currently, the defending champions have a victory and loss each to their name as they defeated the United Arab of Emirates in their first game.

Afghanistan U19 have experienced a similar fate in the 50-over competition. The team lost to Pakistan in their first game by four wickets while they defeated UAE in their next match by 140 runs. The team is third in the points table with two points to their name.

When will the Asia Cup 2021/22 match India U19 (IND U-19) vs Afghanistan U19 (AFG U-19) start?

The match will be played on Monday, December 27.

Where will the Asia Cup 2021/22 match India U19 (IND U-19) vs Afghanistan U19 (AFG U-19) be played?

The two teams will be playing against each other at the ICC Academy Ground No.2 in Dubai

What time will the Asia Cup 2021/22 match India U19 (IND U-19) vs Afghanistan U19 (AFG U1-9) begin?

The match will begin at 11:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India U19 (IND U-19) vs Afghanistan U19 (AFG U-19) match?

India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India U19 (IND U1-9) vs Afghanistan U19 (AFG U-19) match?

India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

India U19 probable playing XI against Afghanistan U19: Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar

Afghanistan U19 probable playing XI against India U19: Ijaz Ahmadzai, Nangeyalia Kharote, Suliman Arabzai, Mohammad Ishaq (c), Suliman Safi (wk), Allah Noor, Ijaz Ahmad, Izharulhaq Naveed, Noor Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Khalel Ahmad

