India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch The U19 World Cup 2022 Quarter-Final Match

The four time U-19 World Cup champions India will lock horns with the defending champions Bangladesh in the quarter-final of the Under-19 World Cup on January 29, Saturday at Antigua. There is likely to be some good news for the Indian team. After missing out on the last two games of the U-19 Asia Cup due to contracting the COVID-19 virus, skipper Yash Dhull and vice-captain Shaik Rasheed are expected to be back in the playing XI.

India is on top of their group with three wins, while Bangladesh is placed second with two wins and a loss.

India had lifted the Under-19 World Cup in 2000, 2008, 2012, and 2018.

When will the U19 World cup 2022 match IND U19 vs BAN U19 start?

The Ind U19 vs Ban U19 match will kickstart at 06:30 PM IST on January 29, Saturday.

Where will the U19 World cup 2022 match IND U19 vs BAN U19 be Played?

The two teams will be playing against each other at the Providence Stadium in Antigua.

Which TV channel will broadcast the U19 World cup 2022 - IND U19 vs BAN U19 match?

The India vs Bangladesh match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the U19 World cup 2022 - IND U19 vs BAN U19 match?

Fans can watch the U19 World cup 2022 - IND U19 vs BAN U19 LIVE streaming on Hotstar.

Bangladesh’s predicted XI for the upcoming IND U19 vs BAN U19 match

Mahfijul Islam, Ariful Islam, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Md Fahim (wk), Abdullah Al Mamun, SM Meherob, Ashiqur Zaman, Rakibul Hasan (c), Naimur Rohman, Ripon Mondol

India’s predicted XI for the upcoming IND U19 vs BAN U19 match

Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana (wk), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

