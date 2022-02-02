India Under 19 vs Australia Under 19 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Ravi Kumar caused carnage with the ball as India played against Bangladesh Under 19 in the quarter-final. The pacer picked up three wickets to restrict the opposition to a score of 111 and help India win the clash by five wickets. Overall, the Men in Blue are undefeated in the tournament as they won all their three league matches.

Australia Under 19 were brutal in the quarter-final as they hammered Pakistan Under 19 by a massive 119 runs. Australia posted 276 runs in their allotted 50 overs while Pakistan could score only 157 runs while batting second.

An exciting game of cricket awaits the cricket fans as both India and Australia will be high on confidence.

When will the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 match India Under 19 (IN-U19) vs Australia Under 19 ( AU-U19) be held?

The match will be played on February 02, Wednesday.

Where will the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 match India Under 19 (IN-U19) vs Australia Under 19 ( AU-U19) be played?

The two teams will be playing against each other at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua,

What time will the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 match India Under 19 (IN-U19) vs Australia Under 19 ( AU-U19) begin?

The match will begin at 06:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Under 19 (IN-U19) vs Australia Under 19 ( AU-U19) match?

India Under 19 vs Australia Under 19 match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of India Under 19 (IN-U19) vs Australia Under 19 ( AU-U19) match?

India Under 19 vs Australia Under 19 match is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IN-U19 vs AU-U19 ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022, India Under 19 probable playing XI against Australia Under 19: Dinesh Bana (wk), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar, Siddarth Yadav, Rajangad Bawa

IN-U19 vs AU-U19 ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022, Australia Under 19 probable playing XI against India Under 19: Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie, Corey Miller, Cooper Connolly (c), William Salzmann, Tobias Snell (wk), Tom Whitney, Jack Sinfield, Jack Nisbet, Lachlan Shaw, Aidan Cahill

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here