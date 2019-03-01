India Unveils New Jersey Ahead of 2019 World Cup

Loading...
On the eve of the first ODI against Australia in Hyderabad, skipper Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni showed off the new shirt.
Besides those two, India women’s T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and young starlet Jemimah Rodrigues were also present as were Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw.
Like the previous jersey, this one too is made up of recycled material. While the previous shirt was made from recycled plastic, polyester is the item that has been recycled to make this year’s edition.
"Similar to millions of Indians across the country, this team embodies a fearless spirit that we truly believe in and that’s what the world sees every time we step into the field," said Kohli at the launch.
"Over the years, our cricket has evolved – the way we approach games and embrace situations are different but what stands out is the confidence in our individual skills and our commitment to succeed as a team. This new team kit is a testament to our style of play, it is inspired by us and the new India," he added.
The World Cup starts on May 30 but the Indian team will only be in action from June 6, when they open their campaign against South Africa at Southampton.
First Published: March 1, 2019, 7:31 PM IST