Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India Unveils New Jersey Ahead of 2019 World Cup

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 1, 2019, 8:27 PM IST
India Unveils New Jersey Ahead of 2019 World Cup

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Harmanpreet Kaur during the jersey launch. (Cricketnext)

Loading...
The 2019 ICC World Cup is now less than 100 days away and on Friday (March 1), the Indian cricket team’s latest jersey for the event was unveiled.

On the eve of the first ODI against Australia in Hyderabad, skipper Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni showed off the new shirt.

Besides those two, India women’s T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and young starlet Jemimah Rodrigues were also present as were Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw.

Like the previous jersey, this one too is made up of recycled material. While the previous shirt was made from recycled plastic, polyester is the item that has been recycled to make this year’s edition.

TECH SHEET

"Similar to millions of Indians across the country, this team embodies a fearless spirit that we truly believe in and that’s what the world sees every time we step into the field," said Kohli at the launch.

"Over the years, our cricket has evolved – the way we approach games and embrace situations are different but what stands out is the confidence in our individual skills and our commitment to succeed as a team. This new team kit is a testament to our style of play, it is inspired by us and the new India," he added.

The World Cup starts on May 30 but the Indian team will only be in action from June 6, when they open their campaign against South Africa at Southampton.
Harmanpreet KaurIndia vs Australia 2019MS Dhonivirat kohliworld cup 2019
First Published: March 1, 2019, 7:31 PM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking
Loading...