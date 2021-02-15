CRICKETNEXT

India v England: Cricket Legends Lambast Chepauk Pitch as England Plummet to 44-year Low

Warne replied to Vaughan’s pitch criticism by pointing out Rohit Sharma's knock, adding that England should have bowled better instead.

The second test in the ongoing India vs England series has been a game changer. In the first innings, India posted a total of 329 on the scoreboard, following which England was bundled out for 134. This is England’s lowest total at MA Chidambaram Stadium since 1977. While the Chepauk pitch has been a major talking point since the beginning of the series, England’s massive crash on the second day of the second Test against India has raised more eyebrows about the below-par conditions.

Going by the scorecard, it can be asserted that the visitors’ batting was horrendous, however, legends of the game have suggested that the pitch was in fact appalling.

Michael Vaughan, Mark Waugh and many cricket greats have criticised the Chennai pitch after witnessing England batters' miseries against the Indian spinners. Australian legend Shane Warne, however, had a different opinion than Vaughan’s. Warne replied to Vaughan’s pitch criticism by pointing out Rohit Sharma's knock, adding that England should have bowled better instead. In response, Vaughan said that India would have salvaged a draw had the hosts batted equally well in the previous match. The former leg-spinner retorted that the conditions have been the same for both sides and that India simply outplayed England with both bat and ball.

Waugh, on the other hand, expressed his disappointment with the pitch saying that such a surface is unacceptable on a test match level.

Former England skipper Michael Atherton took to his Twitter handle and heaped praises on Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin and wicket keeper Ben Foakes. He said that the pitch has been tricky from the start and the wicket had served up gremlins for both sides.

England’s star all-rounder Ben Stokes was dismissed for 18 at 5-52. Had it not been for Foakes’ crucial knock of 42, the tourers would've rolled for a much lower score than 134. India's batting, fronted by Sharma's knock of 161, showed brilliant resolve to amass 329 runs into their first innings. Off-spinner Ashwin with 5-43 from 23.5 overs was India's main wrecker and is on his way to be the second-highest Test wicket-taker on home soil. Axar Patel, who made his Test debut, was the second chief destroyer for India's bowling attack with 2-40.

