India v Pakistan: A Lookback to When the Two Arch-rivals Faced Off at World Cup Stage

The moment India-New Zealand got washed out in Nottingham, every bit of the focus immediately shifted to India's next game. The big one - India V Pakistan!
The moment the fixtures were drawn this encounter was probably the most searched one and one can understand the sentiment behind it. The recent history coupled with the fact that these two countries do not play bilaterals anymore makes the contest highly anticipated.
Pakistan have so far lost two games in this World Cup - to West Indies & Australia - while India are unbeaten. The Men in Green will be under a lot of pressure going into this game. Historically they haven't been successful against India at the World Cup not winning once in six attempts. Here's how all the previous six encounters have panned out:
1992: India draw first blood (1-0)
A 19-year-old Sachin Tendulkar stood tall against the likes of Wasim Akram, Imran Khan, Aaqib Javed and Mushtaq Ahmed as India beat Pakistan by 43 runs in their first World Cup meeting.
Ajay Jadeja, Mohammad Azharuddin and Vinod Kambli all got starts but it was the innings from Tendulkar that made the real difference. Coming in at No. 5, the right-hander hit three fours en route to his 62-ball 54 before Kapil Dev smashed 35 off 26 balls to get India to a respectable total. Chasing 217, Aamer Sohail and Zahid Fazal added 88 runs for the third wicket but Kapil, Manoj Prabhakar and Javagal Srinath kept striking regularly and bowled Pakistan out for 173. India however failed to make it to the semifinals, while Pakistan went on to lift the cup for the first time.
1996: Navjot Singh Sidhu propels India to semifinals (2-0)
A mighty effort from the Indian batting lineup led by Sidhu gave India a 39-run victory over Pakistan in Bangalore.
The left-hander smashed 11 fours in his 115-ball 93 and found ample support from most other batsmen. It was Jadeja who provided the much-required firepower, hitting 45 off just 25 deliveries to lead India to 287 for 8. In response, almost every Pakistani batsman looked good at the start but not one of them could convert it into something substantial. Sohail and Saeed Anwar added 84 runs in no time but Venkatesh Prasad and Anil Kumble kept picking up wickets and never allowed Pakistan to dictate terms.
1999: Pakistani Batsmen Dance to Venkatesh Prasad's Tunes (3-0)
Prasad scalped five wickets as India once again defended a low score, beating Pakistan by 47 runs in Manchester.
Pakistani seamers kept picking up wickets at regular intervals and never allowed Indian batsmen to get going. Rahul Dravid and Azharuddin scored half-centuries but India could only manage 227 for 6 in their 50 overs. India needed some early wickets and they got it from Srinath. That's when Prasad took over and destroyed their middle order. Inzamam-ul-Haq scored 41 but never threatened to take the game away from India.
2003: Sachin!....Sachin! (4-0)
The batting maestro was in some mood on March 1, 2003. The right-hander ripped apart Pakistan's most-feared pace trio of Akram, Shoaib Akhtar and Waqar Younis and played a key role in India's six-wicket win in Centurion.
Pakistan posted a decent total of 273 for 7 on the back of Anwar's 101, but what everyone witnessed after that was something special. The Centurion crowd couldn't stop chanting Tendulkar's name as he took down every Pakistani bowler one by one. He smoked 98 runs off 75 deliveries, including 12 fours and THAT six over third man off the bowling of Akhtar. What started by Tendulkar, was ended by Dravid and Yuvraj Singh as the two added 99* runs for the fifth wicket to get India over the line.
2011: India outclass Pakistan to get one step closer to glory (5-0)
This was not one of Tendulkar's fluent knocks but the opener dug his heels and scored 85 off 115 deliveries to lead India to 260 for 9 on a tricky Mohali surface. Virender Sehwag was at his brutal best at the start, while Suresh Raina chipped in with 36 runs at the end. In reply, Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra, Munaf Patel, Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh scalped two wickets each and bowled Pakistan out for 231. For the Men in Green, Misbah-ul-Haq (56) fought the lone battle for a while before surrendering.
What happened in the final against Sri Lanka? We all know that!
2015: From Tendulkar to Kohli (6-0)
A solid 107 from Kohli and a couple of 70s from Shikhar Dhawan and Raina guided India to a massive total of 300. While Kohli and Dhawan set the platform, it was Raina who went berserk at the end, slamming 74 off 56 deliveries. Sohail Khan took five wickets but found no support from the other end. Apart from Misbah, none of the Pakistan batsmen could get going. Mohammad Shami took four wickets and along with Mohit Sharma and Umesh Yadav defended the total with relative ease.
