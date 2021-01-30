CRICKETNEXT

India Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane Reveals Why He Refused to Cut Kangaroo Cake

Upon his arrival back home, India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was presented with a cake that had a kangaroo on it and he refused to cut it.

Ajinkya Rahane was the man at the helm of India's second-ever Test series win in Australia but the man who serves as the deputy to Virat Kohli has always been an advocate of playing the game of cricket with the correct spirit. Never was this more evident than when he arrived back home, he was presented with a cake that had a kangaroo on it and he refused to cut it. Now, Rahane has revealed the thought process behind his refusal to cut the cake and it all boiled down to one thing: respect for the opponent and for another country.

"Yeah I mean, the kangaroo is their national animal and I don't want to do that (cut a cake with the kangaroo on it). You treat your opposition with respect and you treat them really well even if you win, even if you create history, that's fine," Rahane told Harsha Bhogle in a chat.

"But you have to have that respect for an opponent. You have to have that respect for other countries and that is why I said I am not going to cut that cake."

After making history Down Under, India will be taking on England in a four-match home Test series that gets underway on February 5 (Friday).

The series will also mark the return of skipper Kohli. While the teams are in quarantine for now, Kohli made the most of it by sweating it out in the hotel room itself.

He also put a short video of working out. "PropheC music and gym equipment is all you need during quarantine days. Work can be put in anywhere if you really want to. have a great day everyone," Kohli captioned the post on Instagram.

For India, Ishant Sharma, who had missed the Tests against Australia has made his way back into the squad on the back of some quality performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Spinner Axar Patel has also made his way into the Test squad for the first two matches while T Natarajan who played his debut Test against Australia at The Gabba has not been included for the England Tests.

