India Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane Reveals Why He Refused to Cut Kangaroo Cake

- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 1st Test - 26 - 29 Jan, 2021Match Ended220/10(69.2) RR 3.17245/10(100.3) RR 2.44
SA
PAK378/10(119.2) RR 3.1790/3(22.5) RR 3.94
Pakistan beat South Africa by 7 wickets
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane Reveals Why He Refused to Cut Kangaroo Cake
Upon his arrival back home, India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was presented with a cake that had a kangaroo on it and he refused to cut it.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 30, 2021, 10:16 AM IST
Ajinkya Rahane was the man at the helm of India's second-ever Test series win in Australia but the man who serves as the deputy to Virat Kohli has always been an advocate of playing the game of cricket with the correct spirit. Never was this more evident than when he arrived back home, he was presented with a cake that had a kangaroo on it and he refused to cut it. Now, Rahane has revealed the thought process behind his refusal to cut the cake and it all boiled down to one thing: respect for the opponent and for another country.
"Yeah I mean, the kangaroo is their national animal and I don't want to do that (cut a cake with the kangaroo on it). You treat your opposition with respect and you treat them really well even if you win, even if you create history, that's fine," Rahane told Harsha Bhogle in a chat.
Jofra Archer Believes Hosts Won't Be Able to Out-spin Joe Root & Co.
"But you have to have that respect for an opponent. You have to have that respect for other countries and that is why I said I am not going to cut that cake."
Always wanted to ask @ajinkyarahane88 about the cake he was offered with a kangaroo on it and why he refused to cut it. The small things that tell you more about a person. More of this conversation on his FB page. pic.twitter.com/YZwwQKlFJq
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 30, 2021
After making history Down Under, India will be taking on England in a four-match home Test series that gets underway on February 5 (Friday).
The series will also mark the return of skipper Kohli. While the teams are in quarantine for now, Kohli made the most of it by sweating it out in the hotel room itself.
He also put a short video of working out. "PropheC music and gym equipment is all you need during quarantine days. Work can be put in anywhere if you really want to. have a great day everyone," Kohli captioned the post on Instagram.
Graham Thorpe Wants England Bowlers to Bowl Their 'Best Ball' Against Virat Kohli
For India, Ishant Sharma, who had missed the Tests against Australia has made his way back into the squad on the back of some quality performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Spinner Axar Patel has also made his way into the Test squad for the first two matches while T Natarajan who played his debut Test against Australia at The Gabba has not been included for the England Tests.
