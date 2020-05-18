Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane Takes the 'Keep It Up' Challenge

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had challenged Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit and Harbhajan Singh to juggle a cricket ball with the side of a bat.

IANS |May 18, 2020, 5:18 PM IST
India Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane Takes the 'Keep It Up' Challenge

India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is the latest to take up the 'keep it up' social media challenge after fellow teammate Rohit Sharma had passed on the baton to him.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had challenged Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit and Harbhajan Singh to juggle a cricket ball with the side of a bat.

Accepting the challenge from Rohit, Rahane on Monday posted a video on social media where he is seen juggling a pink cricket ball with the side of his bat.

Rohit on Sunday pledged his commitment to stay at home by completing Yuvraj's challenge. He had further nominated India teammates Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Rahane.

Former and current cricketers have been taking to their social media handles to keep connected with the fans since the sport came to a standstill in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

India currently remains in a nationwide lockdown which was first imposed for 21 days starting March 25 and then extended on April 15 and later on May 4 with an aim to stem the spread of novel coronavirus. The lockdown has now been further extended till May 31 as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases have gone past 96,000 mark.

More than 3000 people have also lost their lives due to COVID-19 in India.

