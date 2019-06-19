starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 25:NZ VS SA

upcoming
NZ NZ
SA SA

Birmingham

Wed, 19 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 26:AUS VS BAN

upcoming
AUS AUS
BAN BAN

Nottingham

Thu, 20 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 27:ENG VS SL

upcoming
ENG ENG
SL SL

Leeds

Fri, 21 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 28:IND VS AFG

upcoming
IND IND
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Sat, 22 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Anushka Joins Kohli in England Ahead of Afghanistan Clash

IANS |June 19, 2019, 2:28 PM IST
Anushka Joins Kohli in England Ahead of Afghanistan Clash

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has joined her husband and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli ahead of India's clash against Afghanistan on Saturday in the ongoing World Cup in England and Wales.

The couple was spotted in London earlier this week with a Kohli fan page posting about the outing on social media.

"Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on the Old Bond Street in London today. I love Anushka's new haircut," the image was posted on Tuesday on Instagram.

Anushka has been accompanying Virat in earlier tours and was seen cheering and supporting her husband and the team. She was also there with the team when India toured Australia and England last year.

Shikhar Dhawan -- who has been sidelined for three weeks because of a hairline fracture -- too posted an image on Instagram of himself and his wife Aesha along with Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh and their kids. He captioned the photo: "Enjoying the local train journey with the Sharma family."

Earlier, the BCCI had not allowed the wives and family members to travel with the cricketers for the first 20 days of ongoing World Cup, which included India's much-anticipated clash against Pakistan.

However, it seems the board has now changed its stance and is allowing the family members of the players to travel with the team.

After Sunday's game against arch-rivals Pakistan which India won comfortably by 89 runs (DLS method) at the Old Trafford in Manchester, the Men in Blue were given a two-day break to switch off, relax and come back stronger before their next game against Afghanistan in Southampton.

With three wins in four games (including a washout), India are currently placed at the fourth spot in the points table.

Afghanistanicc world cup 2019IndiaIndia vs AfghanistanOff The Fieldvirat kohli
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 25 ODI | Wed, 19 Jun, 2019

SA v NZ
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 26 ODI | Thu, 20 Jun, 2019

BAN v AUS
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 27 ODI | Fri, 21 Jun, 2019

SL v ENG
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 28 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019

AFG v IND
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
ENG
5 4 1 0 8 +1.86
2
AUS
5 4 1 0 8 +0.81
3
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
4
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
5
BAN
5 2 2 1 5 -0.27
6
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
5 1 3 1 3 -0.20
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
5 0 5 0 0 -2.08

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more