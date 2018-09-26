India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2018 in Dubai: Match Ends in a Tie

01:27(IST)

Dhoni, India captain: Their (Afghanistan's) cricket has improved a lot. The way they have continued from the start of the Asia cup, it is commendable and we have enjoyed it. It is one country that has risen through the ranks very well. The wicket slowed down later, but they bowled extremely well throughout the game. I wouldn't say we went wrong in the chase. To start off, it was like a handicap in golf. We didn't go with a full-strength side. We didn't hit the back of a length area, and we gave away too much initially with the ball. The wicket slowed down over the course of the game, so someone should have continued with the bat. There were a couple of run-outs, and a few things we can't talk about (the incorrect LBW decisions) unless you want to get fined for it. It's good that it's a tie, but they played really well.