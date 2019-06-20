starts in
Match 26:AUS VS BAN

AUS AUS
BAN BAN

Nottingham

Thu, 20 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 27:ENG VS SL

ENG ENG
SL SL

Leeds

Fri, 21 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 28:IND VS AFG

IND IND
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Sat, 22 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 29:WI VS NZ

WI WI
NZ NZ

Manchester

Sat, 22 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

‘Fresh Looking’ India Aim Retaining Unbeaten Record

Cricketnext Staff |June 20, 2019, 1:35 PM IST
As the Indian cricket team enjoys a week’s break before their next group stage encounter against Afghanistan after toppling Pakistan on Sunday, some of the players decided to take some time out and try on a ‘new look’.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, captain Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper MS Dhoni decided to get new haircuts as they prepare to take on Afghanistan at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday.

But it isn’t just hair that has a fresh look in this current Indian squad.

Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the tournament due to his thumb injury. The southpaw was hit by a Pat Cummins bouncer during India's clash against

Australia earlier in the tournament and it was diagnosed as a feature to the base of the first metacarpal of his left hand. Rishabh Pant, who had already been flown in by the team management as potential cover, was named as a replacement. Pant has already made an appearance on the field, carrying drinks during India’s victory over Pakistan on Sunday.

But as far as the playing XI is concerned, he is unlikely to make the cut over Vijay Shankar.

India will, however, have to make a change in their bowling department, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar unavailable for 2-3 weeks, having tweaked his hamstring in the game against Pakistan. Mohammed Shami, who has been in good form for India in the ODI format will replace him.

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 26 ODI | Thu, 20 Jun, 2019

BAN v AUS
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 27 ODI | Fri, 21 Jun, 2019

SL v ENG
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 28 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019

AFG v IND
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 29 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019

NZ v WI
Manchester All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
5 4 0 1 9 +1.59
2
ENG
5 4 1 0 8 +1.86
3
AUS
5 4 1 0 8 +0.81
4
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
5
BAN
5 2 2 1 5 -0.27
6
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
6 1 4 1 3 -0.19
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
5 0 5 0 0 -2.08

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
