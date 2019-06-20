As the Indian cricket team enjoys a week’s break before their next group stage encounter against Afghanistan after toppling Pakistan on Sunday, some of the players decided to take some time out and try on a ‘new look’.
All-rounder Hardik Pandya, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, captain Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper MS Dhoni decided to get new haircuts as they prepare to take on Afghanistan at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday.
Who's haircut 💇♂️💇♂️is the coolest?#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/YtLiVKOlT3— BCCI (@BCCI) June 19, 2019
Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the tournament due to his thumb injury. The southpaw was hit by a Pat Cummins bouncer during India's clash against
Australia earlier in the tournament and it was diagnosed as a feature to the base of the first metacarpal of his left hand. Rishabh Pant, who had already been flown in by the team management as potential cover, was named as a replacement. Pant has already made an appearance on the field, carrying drinks during India’s victory over Pakistan on Sunday.
But as far as the playing XI is concerned, he is unlikely to make the cut over Vijay Shankar.
India will, however, have to make a change in their bowling department, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar unavailable for 2-3 weeks, having tweaked his hamstring in the game against Pakistan. Mohammed Shami, who has been in good form for India in the ODI format will replace him.
‘Fresh Looking’ India Aim Retaining Unbeaten Record
