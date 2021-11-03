India vs Afghanistan Head to Head record in T20 World Cup and T20Is

Second-placed Afghanistan will cross swords with 4th place India in a Group 2, Super 12 round, match of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday, November 3. The Virat Kohli-led Team is coming into this game after suffering their second consecutive defeat in T20 WC against New Zealand on Sunday, October 31. Meanwhile, India’s opponent, Afghanistan recorded their second win in the marquee ICC tournament against Namibia.

So far, the Afghanistan team has played three Super 12 match and have won two while losing one fixture. And, now, they just need to defeat India and New Zealand to confirm their berth for their maiden semi-final in the T20 World Cup.

India’s road to the next round of the event have now become a tad bit difficult as the Men in Blue will now have to win their remaining games and rely upon the results of other teams to reach the semis.

Former Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan will not be a part of the Afghan team as he announced his international retirement after playing against Namibia.

Ahead of today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between India and Afghanistan; here are a few stats you must know:

India vs Afghanistan in T20Is

India and Afghanistan have played just two T20I matches against each other and both during ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. In the first, the two teams met was in the 2010 T20 World Cup in Gros Islet. India won the said match by seven wickets. India and Afghanistan also met during the 2012 T20 World Cup, with Men In Blue hammering their neighbours by 23 runs in Colombo.

India vs Afghanistan last World Cup

The last time India and Afghanistan faced each other in an ICC event; was during the 2019 fifty overs World Cup. India won that match by 11 runs.

India vs Afghanistan in ICC T20I rankings

Team India is placed at the third spot in the latest ICC T20I rankings behind England and Pakistan. The Afghanistan team is occupying seventh place in the table.

India vs Afghanistan probable playing XIs:

India Possible Starting Line-up: Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan Possible Starting Line-up: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Hamid Hassan, Naveen-ul-Haq

