India vs Afghanistan Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match at Southampton: IND Face Struggling AFG

Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for today's big game. It's the men in blue - India - who will be up against Afghanistan. Though not much is expected from Afghanistan in this game but they do have the tendency to surprise teams and that is something India will be wary of. Kohli and co. though will be confident of maintaining their unbeaten start to the campaign.
13:19 (IST)
Rohit vs Mujeeb
With two centuries to his name, Rohit has been India's best batsman so far in the tournament. The Indian vice-captain has scored 319 runs in three encounters and is coming into this game on the back of a solid 140 against Pakistan. The right-hander will look to continue his form against Afghanistan who have played below-par cricket in this competition. However, Rohit will have to be slightly watchful against Mujeeb at the start of the innings. The 18-year-old had a decent game against England and going after him won't be easy for Rohit. Mujeeb can turn/drift the ball both ways and that might cause some trouble to the Indian opener.
13:12 (IST)
India have only played two ODIs against Afghanistan, winning one while the other game ended in a tie. While India are filled with match-winners, Afghanistan too possess some class players.Here, We take a look at five key player battles that might decide the outcome of the game.
13:03 (IST)
Afghanistan, on the other hand, have just not been unable to recreate the magic they did in the World Cup Qualifiers and Asia Cup last year, and have faced five defeats in as many games so far. They have been below par with both bat and ball and the sloppy fieldwork has also not helped their cause.
12:54 (IST)
While, Rahul replaced Dhawan in the opening slot against Pakistan, Mohammad Shami will in all likelihood play his first match of the ongoing World Cup against Afghanistan. There is also some doubt over Vijay Shankar's inclusion, who was in pain after being hit on his toes by a Jasprit Bumrah yorker during India's training session on Wednesday. However, Bumrah revealed that there was no serious concern and Shankar is fit to play.
12:47 (IST)
Dhawan has been ruled out of the tournament with a fractured thumb and stumper Rishabh Pant has been inducted into the squad. Bhuvneshwar is suffering from a hamstring injury and has been sidelined for the next two-three games.
12:43 (IST)
Rohit Sharma has been in imperious form and has scored two hundreds and a half-century. Virat Kohli has also looked in his usual hard-hitting form and K.L. Rahul has been in fine touch too. However, injury to key players like Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar has led the team management to worry a little.
12:38 (IST)
The Men in Blue have so far been able to put on complete performances in each of their three games against South Africa, Australia and Pakistan. While the top-order has consistently given good starts, the bowlers, aided by some brilliant fielding, have backed it up with disciplined performance.
12:32 (IST)
With three wins in four matches (including a no result), Team India will be looking to come out with yet another commanding performance and continue their winning run in the ongoing World Cup when they take on Afghanistan at the Rose Bowl here on Saturday.
12:26 (IST)
