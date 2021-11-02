India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch T20 World Cup 2021 Match 33 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

In the 33rd match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli-led Team India will be up against Mohammad Nabi’s Afghanistan on Wednesday, November 3, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

India are coming into this game after losing their first two games at the hands of Pakistan and New Zealand and will be desperate to open their account in Group 2, Super 12 table. Pakistan defeated India in their tournament opener last month by ten wickets while New Zealand outclassed Men In Blue by eight wickets the previous weekend. Interestingly, India lost its first two games in Dubai International Stadium and this game will take place in Abu Dhabi. Going into this fixture, the Indian squad will hope for a change in fortune with a change in venue.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have won two of their first three games. They started their campaign with a win over Scotland before losing to Pakistan in their second game. The Afghan team is coming into this game after defeating Namibia.

Ahead of the 33rd match of the T20 World Cup between India and Afghanistan; here is all you need to know:

When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between India (IND) vs Afghanistan (AFG) start?

The match between India (IND) vs Afghanistan (AFG) will be played on Wednesday, November 3.

Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between India (IND) vs Afghanistan (AFG) be played?

The match between India (IND) vs Afghanistan (AFG) will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between India (IND) vs Afghanistan (AFG) begin?

The match between India (IND) vs Afghanistan (AFG) will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between India (IND) vs Afghanistan (AFG)?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for India (IND) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match?

The match between India (IND) and Afghanistan (AFG) can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

India (IND) vs Afghanistan (AFG) probable playing XIs:

India Possible Starting Line-up: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan Possible Starting Line-up: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Hamid Hassan, Naveen-ul-Haq

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here