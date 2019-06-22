starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 29:NZ VS WI

live
NZ NZ
WI WI

Manchester

22 June, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 30:PAK VS SA

upcoming
PAK PAK
SA SA

Lord's

Sun, 23 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 31:BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Mon, 24 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 32:ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Lord's

Tue, 25 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

India vs Afghanistan | Mohammed Shami Becomes Only Second Indian to take World Cup Hat-trick

Cricketnext Staff |June 22, 2019, 11:55 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan | Mohammed Shami Becomes Only Second Indian to take World Cup Hat-trick

Mohammed Shami became just the second Indian and 10th bowler overall to pick a hat-trick in a World Cup match. Shami achieved the feat in the match against Afghanistan on Sunday (June 22). Chetan Sharma was the first Indian to pick a World Cup hat-trick, doing so against New Zealand in 1987.

Shami got Mohammad Nabi, Aftab Alam and Mujeeb Ur Rahman off successive balls in the final over to bag his hat-trick. Nabi holed out to long-off, while Alam and Mujeeb were bowled by full balls. It was the first hat-trick of this World Cup.

Shami ended with figures of 4-40 from 9.5 overs, conceding just four when Afghanistan needed 16 in the last over chasing 225. Nabi hit the first ball of the over for a boundary but his dismissal in the third ball, for 52, sealed the game for India.

It was Shami's first game of this World Cup, after being left out for India's first four matches. He got his chance after a hamstring injury for Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and took it with both hands with a four-wicket haul.

Jasprit Bumrah was the Man of the Match for his 2 for 39, the wickets coming at crucial stages.

India had posted 224 for 8 batting first, after which they bowled out Afghanistan for 213 in 49.5 overs.

#EKCupAurAfghanistanAftab AlamIndiaIndia vs AfghanistanMohammad Nabimohammed shamiMujeeb Ur Rahman

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 30 ODI | Sun, 23 Jun, 2019

SA v PAK
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 31 ODI | Mon, 24 Jun, 2019

AFG v BAN
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 32 ODI | Tue, 25 Jun, 2019

AUS v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
2
NZ
5 4 0 1 9 +1.59
3
IND
5 4 0 1 9 +0.80
4
ENG
6 4 2 0 8 +1.45
5
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
6
BAN
6 2 3 1 5 -0.40
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
6 1 4 1 3 -0.19
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
6 0 6 0 0 -1.71

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more