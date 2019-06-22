India vs Afghanistan | Mohammed Shami Becomes Only Second Indian to take World Cup Hat-trick

Mohammed Shami became just the second Indian and 10th bowler overall to pick a hat-trick in a World Cup match. Shami achieved the feat in the match against Afghanistan on Sunday (June 22). Chetan Sharma was the first Indian to pick a World Cup hat-trick, doing so against New Zealand in 1987.
Shami got Mohammad Nabi, Aftab Alam and Mujeeb Ur Rahman off successive balls in the final over to bag his hat-trick. Nabi holed out to long-off, while Alam and Mujeeb were bowled by full balls. It was the first hat-trick of this World Cup.
Shami ended with figures of 4-40 from 9.5 overs, conceding just four when Afghanistan needed 16 in the last over chasing 225. Nabi hit the first ball of the over for a boundary but his dismissal in the third ball, for 52, sealed the game for India.
It was Shami's first game of this World Cup, after being left out for India's first four matches. He got his chance after a hamstring injury for Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and took it with both hands with a four-wicket haul.
Jasprit Bumrah was the Man of the Match for his 2 for 39, the wickets coming at crucial stages.
India had posted 224 for 8 batting first, after which they bowled out Afghanistan for 213 in 49.5 overs.
