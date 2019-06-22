starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 28:IND VS AFG

live
IND IND
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

22 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 29:NZ VS WI

live
NZ NZ
WI WI

Manchester

22 June, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 30:PAK VS SA

upcoming
PAK PAK
SA SA

Lord's

Sun, 23 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 31:BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Mon, 24 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

India vs Afghanistan | MS Dhoni Stumped for First Time Since 2011

IANS |June 22, 2019, 8:06 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan | MS Dhoni Stumped for First Time Since 2011

MS Dhoni was stumped for the first time since 2011, in India's match against Afghanistan on Saturday where they were restricted to a modest 224/8 in 50 overs.

The former India skipper laboured to 28 off 52 balls (3x4), bringing back to memory the days when he was questioned for his slow pace to the twilight of his career.

Looking to up the ante, Dhoni stepped out to Rashid Khan but missed. The ball which was fast outside off, turned sharply away from him, resulting in wicketkeeper Ikram Alikhil stumping him out for only the second time in ODIs.

This is India's lowest first innings total batting all 50 overs since 2010.

Captain Virat Kohli struck his third consecutive fifty with a classy 67 off 63 balls, his innings laced with five fours, while K. Jadhav scored 52 off 68 deliveries (3x4, 1x6) before being taken at cover by substitute Noor Ali Zadran off Gulbadin Naib.

But a spirited Afghanistan, who moved on their huge loss to England in the last game, rode Mohammed Nabi's 2/33 and wickets each for Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1/26), Rashid Khan (1/38) and Rahmat Shah (1/22) to keep the run-flow in check throughout the innings.

Skipper Naib took two wickets in the last over, removing Jadhav and Mohammed Shami (1) to cap off a brilliant bowling display by the team which still finds itself at the foot of the points table, without a win, and battling off-field issues and in-fighting.

Afghanistanicc world cup 2019Ikram AlikhilIndiaMS DhoniRashid Khan

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 30 ODI | Sun, 23 Jun, 2019

SA v PAK
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 31 ODI | Mon, 24 Jun, 2019

AFG v BAN
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
2
NZ
5 4 0 1 9 +1.59
3
ENG
6 4 2 0 8 +1.45
4
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
5
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
6
BAN
6 2 3 1 5 -0.40
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
6 1 4 1 3 -0.19
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
5 0 5 0 0 -2.08

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more