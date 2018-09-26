Must be a Special Day for Afghanistan - Twitter Lauds Afghanistan After Thriller vs India

Needing seven off the final over, India had the match almost in the bag when Ravindra Jadeja (25 off 34) hit a four on the second ball. A couple of singles followed with India needing a run off two balls for a win.
Jadeja, however, ended up scooping the ball for a regulation catch at midwicket, cutting short India's joy and sending Afghanistan players into ecstasy.
The tie sent Twitterati into a tizzy as they celebrated the team's achievement,
Such a great game of cricket 🏏 !! An outstanding performance by team Afghanistan 🇦🇫 @ACBofficials against the world class indian team !! @MShahzad077 a well deserved 💯 !! https://t.co/CEIZ1MHJuz— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 25, 2018
This must be a special day for @ACBofficials . Securing a tie against Team India is a monumental achievement and every Afghanistan player can be very proud of their grit and fight. There is something special in this Afghanistan team, have been most impressivein Asia Cup #INDvAFG— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 25, 2018
I'm convinced, to be an Afghanistan cricket fan, you've got to have nerves of steel. Another humdinger but the day belongs to my dear friend @MShahzad077 , well played and keep entertaining buddy #INDvAFG #AsiaCup2018— Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) September 25, 2018
Afghanistan deserved this. A tie but in all fairness they have played unbelievably well and are a force to reckon with. Afghanistan must be very proud , they have some real winners #IndvAfg— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 25, 2018
Oh Afghanistan - what a team!— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) September 25, 2018
Involved in the third last-over finish in #AsiaCup2018 in the Super 4
By far the most exciting team in the competition. @ACBofficials have won hearts with their passion
8th tie India have been involved in ODIs
Incredible stuff#INDvAFG
Afghanistan playing better cricket than Pakistan and forcing a tie with India. The 90s kid inside me finds it as shocking & disorienting a shift as from landlines to smartphones. #INDvAFG— वरुण (@varungrover) September 25, 2018
FACT!— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 25, 2018
Ravindra Jadeja has batted in the 50th over when chasing twice in his ODI career and both times the match ended as TIE!
v NZ, Auckland 2014 & v Afg today.
Just @SirJadeja things! #IndvAfg #AsiaCup
Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan "When you tie a match against a team like India, it means you won" #INDvAFG #Asiacup2018— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) September 25, 2018