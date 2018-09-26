Must be a Special Day for Afghanistan - Twitter Lauds Afghanistan After Thriller vs India

Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad runs after playing a shot during the one day international cricket match of Asia Cup between India and Afghanistan in Dubai. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Such a great game of cricket 🏏 !! An outstanding performance by team Afghanistan 🇦🇫 @ACBofficials against the world class indian team !! @MShahzad077 a well deserved 💯 !! https://t.co/CEIZ1MHJuz — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 25, 2018

This must be a special day for @ACBofficials . Securing a tie against Team India is a monumental achievement and every Afghanistan player can be very proud of their grit and fight. There is something special in this Afghanistan team, have been most impressivein Asia Cup #INDvAFG — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 25, 2018

I'm convinced, to be an Afghanistan cricket fan, you've got to have nerves of steel. Another humdinger but the day belongs to my dear friend @MShahzad077 , well played and keep entertaining buddy #INDvAFG #AsiaCup2018 — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) September 25, 2018

Afghanistan deserved this. A tie but in all fairness they have played unbelievably well and are a force to reckon with. Afghanistan must be very proud , they have some real winners #IndvAfg — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 25, 2018

Oh Afghanistan - what a team!

Involved in the third last-over finish in #AsiaCup2018 in the Super 4

By far the most exciting team in the competition. @ACBofficials have won hearts with their passion

8th tie India have been involved in ODIs

Incredible stuff#INDvAFG — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) September 25, 2018

Afghanistan playing better cricket than Pakistan and forcing a tie with India. The 90s kid inside me finds it as shocking & disorienting a shift as from landlines to smartphones. #INDvAFG — वरुण (@varungrover) September 25, 2018

FACT!



Ravindra Jadeja has batted in the 50th over when chasing twice in his ODI career and both times the match ended as TIE!



v NZ, Auckland 2014 & v Afg today.



Just @SirJadeja things! #IndvAfg #AsiaCup — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 25, 2018

Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan "When you tie a match against a team like India, it means you won" #INDvAFG #Asiacup2018 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) September 25, 2018

First Published: September 26, 2018, 8:10 AM IST