Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Must be a Special Day for Afghanistan - Twitter Lauds Afghanistan After Thriller vs India

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 26, 2018, 11:31 AM IST
Must be a Special Day for Afghanistan - Twitter Lauds Afghanistan After Thriller vs India

Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad runs after playing a shot during the one day international cricket match of Asia Cup between India and Afghanistan in Dubai. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Loading...
Afghanistan pulled off a thrilling tie against India in a Super Four match of the Asia Cup here on Tuesday, a fair result capping off their remarkable campaign in the competition.

Needing seven off the final over, India had the match almost in the bag when Ravindra Jadeja (25 off 34) hit a four on the second ball. A couple of singles followed with India needing a run off two balls for a win.

Jadeja, however, ended up scooping the ball for a regulation catch at midwicket, cutting short India's joy and sending Afghanistan players into ecstasy.

The tie sent Twitterati into a tizzy as they celebrated the team's achievement,
























Related Story

India vs Afghanistanmohammad shehzadMS DhoniOff The Fieldvvs laxman
First Published: September 26, 2018, 8:10 AM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...