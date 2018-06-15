India vs Afghanistan, One-off Test, Day 2 in Bengaluru, Highlights: As It Happened

15:30(IST)

BOUNDARY: That was bowled short by Hardik Pandya and it got the deserved treatment from the Afghan captain. Stanikzai played that late and executed the square cut to perfection. The tourists need a lot more of such shots from their captain if they want to save themselves from the ignominy of becoming the third team to lose 20 wickets in a single day of a Test match. Incidentally, India were the first team to face this fate, way back in 1952 against England. Zimbabwe were bowled out twice on the same by New Zealand, once at Harare and once at Napier