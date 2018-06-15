Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Afghanistan, One-off Test, Day 2 in Bengaluru, Highlights: As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 15, 2018, 5:50 PM IST

One-off Test, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 14 - 18 June, 2018

Toss won by India (decided to bat)

India beat Afghanistan by an innings and 262 runs

Man of the Match: Shikhar Dhawan

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

17:54(IST)

Ajinkya Rahane during the post-match presentation: This victory feels really special. It is always an honour to lead your country and we wanted to be ruthless. Guys like Shikhar and Vijay got those hundreds, Rahul chipped in and Pandya was magnificent at the end. It was important for all of us to stick to our basics, create some good habits, but credit to Afghanistan, they were fantastic. From here on it is only upwards and onwards for them.

17:47(IST)

Shikhar Dhawan during the post-match presentation: I am very happy with the way I have been batting. I am also that the game finished early as we will get some time to rest before we travel to Ireland. I would like to congratulate Afghanistan as well for reaching this level, it was only their first match and they will improve with time.

17:45(IST)

Afghanistan skipper Asgar Stanikzai during the post-match presentation: First of all thanks to BCCI and the Afghan Cricket Board to give us this opportunity. We had never played a Test before and we've learnt a lot from this match. In the future when we play a Test, we will know how to play against a full member country like India. We were surprised by how quickly things ended because we are a good team. A huge thank you to the crowd as well, it felt like we were in Kabul.

17:27(IST)

After Ashwin picked up four wickets in the first innings, it was time for Jadeja to shine in the second as he scalped four wickets in the second to pave way for India's huge win. Umesh picked up three while Ishant picked up two. Ashwin also scalped one wicket. 

17:26(IST)

OUT and Match Ends: Ashwin has finally managed to pick a wicket in the last innings as he castles Wafadar for 0. India have beaten Afghanistan by an innings and 262 runs. The visitors were dismissed for 109 in first innings and 103 in their second innings. 

17:20(IST)

OUT: Jadeja picks his fourth of the innings as he picks the wicket of Mujeeb for 4. India are now one wicket away from historic win in this Test match. 23 wickets have already fallen in the day and one more wicket will seal the deal for the hosts. 

17:13(IST)

Four and Four: Shahidi continues to wage a lone battle from one end as he slams a boundary off the bowling of Ishant Sharma. Shahidi also becomes the top scorer for Afghanistan in this innings. And then on the last ball of the over, he again hit a boundary to become the first player to enter 30s for Afghanistan. 

17:04(IST)

OUT: Ahmadzai is the latest Afghan batsman to depart as he is castled by Ishant for 1. The right hander tried to hit the ball on the off side but missed the ball completely and it uprooted the off stump. India now need two wickets to win the match. 

17:00(IST)

10 overs are left to be played in the day but can be played only till 5:15 so it is expected that less overs will be bowled. If Indian bowlers are not able to dismiss the batsmen today, then they will want to do so in the first session tomorrow morning. 

16:51(IST)

Stat Attack: The total number of wickets that have fallen today is 21 now and it was broken the previous record of most number of wickets to fall in a single day in India. 

16:47(IST)

OUT: Another one bites the dust as Rashid Khan is the latest batsman to be dismissed by Jadeja. Rashid gave himself room and tried to hit the ball towards point but missed the ball completely and it crashed into the stumps. Rashid departs for 12 as Afghanistan are 7 down now. 

16:43(IST)

Ashwin has been wicket-less in this innings thus far and he would want to add to his tally of four in the first innings. In the past, we have seen how effective Ashwin can been in dismissing the tail and he would be hopeful of doing the same today as well. 

16:39(IST)

Rashid Khan has come out onto the crease all guns blazing as he is looking to hit every ball out of the park. He has faced five balls so far and he has already scored 10 runs, which includes one four. Seven runs came from that over from Jadeja. 

16:33(IST)

OUT: Jadeja is simply on fire at the moment as after getting rid of Stanikzai, he has now dismissed Zazai. It was an impreccable delivery from the southpaw as after landing, the ball moved away from the batsman and hit the top of off. The visitors are now six now, trail by 303. 

16:26(IST)

OUT: The decision to bring Jadeja into the attack has worked wonders for the home side as Stanikzai departs for 25. The Afghan skipper came out of the crease to hit the ball into the stratosphere but the ball took a top edge and Dhawan took an easy catch at cover. The visitors are five down now. 

16:22(IST)

Spinners are now bowling from each end as Jadeja comes into the attack and Ashwin changes his end as Rahane looks to end this partnership bewteen these two stubborn batsmen, who are batting really well. Stazikzai and Shahidi have now put on 37 runs for 100 balls. 

16:15(IST)

Four: Another full delivery from Umesh and he is dispatched empathically for a boundary towards deep mid wicket by Stanikzai. This is the fourth boundary of the innings for the Afghan skipper and he along with Sahidi are building a good partnership here. 

16:10(IST)

Four and 50: Boundaries are starting to flow now as this time, Umesh bowls onto the pads of Stanikzai and the right hander flicks the low yorker for a four towards mid-wicket. With that, the visitors' score also cross the 50-run mark. 

16:07(IST)

Four: Ashwin continues to bowl from the other end on the last ball of the over, Shahidi hits a boundary in front of square. Ashwin has bowled very well thus far and this was one of the rarest of rare poor delivery that he has bowled today. 

16:06(IST)

Four: Umesh Yadav finally returned into the attack as Rahane looked to finish the tail. But the India pacer bowls short and wide and Stanikzai smashes the ball through the covers for a boundary. Just four runs came from the over as Umesh bowlers five dots apart from that boundary. 

15:59(IST)

Stumps Broken: Hardik Pandya has a smile on his face as he is responsible for breaking the leg-stump into two. Shahidi hit the ball straight at Hardik and the bowler had a shy at the stumps and he connected well and the off-stump was broken into two. The batsman was inside the crease so he survived.

15:55(IST)

28 overs are to be played today and one has to feel that Indian bowlers are more than capable of finishing the job today itself. They have already scalped 14 wickets, and 6 wickets in remaining of the day's play shouldn't be a tough job for them. 

15:49(IST)

Post drinks, Hardik bowled the first over and Stanikzai did well to negate his pace. Only one run came from that over and the two two Afghan batsmen are simply extending their time in the middle. With more than 300 runs behind, and only 6 wickets left, one has to agree that it hasn't the start that the visitors wanted in the longest format of the game. Ashwin bowls another maiden now to pile on the pressure on the visitors.

15:39(IST)

Hardik bowls a maiden over to Stanikzai, who looked content with just defending the ball. Indian bowlers have been on fire today but one has to feel that the Afghanistan batting has been nothing sort of ordinary. 

15:34(IST)

SIX: Skipper Stanikzai has made up his mind that he won't go down without a fight as he hits the first maximum off the innings off the bowling of R Ashwin. Stanikzai comes down the track and hits the ball over the long on boundary for a huge six. The visitors need many more of these if they want to have any chance of even getting closer to the Indian target. 

15:30(IST)

BOUNDARY: That was bowled short by Hardik Pandya and it got the deserved treatment from the Afghan captain. Stanikzai played that late and executed the square cut to perfection. The tourists need a lot more of such shots from their captain if they want to save themselves from the ignominy of becoming the third team to lose 20 wickets in a single day of a Test match. Incidentally, India were the first team to face this fate, way back in 1952 against England. Zimbabwe were bowled out twice on the same by New Zealand, once at Harare and once at Napier

15:25(IST)

It has been a tough introduction to Test match cricket for the Afghans to say the least. Even their most experienced batsmen, Nabi and Stanikzai, look all at sea while facing the Indian seamers. Sunil Gavaskar said in the innings break that a lot of gaps need to be filled and he just hit the nail on its head.

15:19(IST)

WICKET!!!! Ishant gets one now and Rahmat goes flicking the pacer straight to Ajinkya Rahane at short mid-wicket. This is one of the softest dismissal here as the score reads 24/4. This is a dismal show from the Afghanistan players and they were expected to put in a better show in the second essay.

15:13(IST)

WHAT A REVIEW HERE!!! DK takes credit for this wicket as he forced Ajinkya Rahane to go for the review after the ball hit Nabi on the pads and the umpire thought it was going down leg. But the review shows that it hitting the wickets and Nabi has to go for a duck and the score reads 22/3 in the 6th over. This is clearly not what they were expecting in their debut Test. Umesh gets his third wicket.

15:09(IST)

WICKET!!!! Not looking good at all for Afghanistan here as they now lose their second wicket and again a shot away from the body from Ahmadi as Dhawan completes an easy catch in the slip cordon. Ahmadi goes for 3 and Afghanistan's score now reads 22/2 as they are following on.

India vs Afghanistan, One-off Test, Day 2 in Bengaluru, Highlights: As It Happened

Day 1 Round Up:

The action at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru at the end of the opening day of the one-off Test between India and Afghanistan didn’t quite match the words of visiting skipper Asghar Stanikzai when he said that his spinners were better than the ones India had in their Test outfit. Making hay on a greenish pitch, the Indian batsmen, led by the destructive Shikhar Dhawan (107). However, late wickets helped Afghanistan storm right back into the match as the hosts finished on 347/6 at stumps. Earlier, Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and had no hesitation in batting first on a wicket which seemed to be tailor-made for the Indian batsmen. And the opening duo of Dhawan and Murali Vijay ensured that they repaid the faith shown by their stand-in skipper. While Dhawan dealt in boundaries, Vijay took his own sweet time to get going. The fact that he had little game time coming into the Test meant that he even missed the regular clips off his toes. But that didn’t deter the opener as he was ready to buy time with Dhawan bludgeoning one ball after the other. After the first spell from pacers Yamin Ahmadzai and Wafadar, it was all about pouncing on the bad balls from the Indian batsmen and there were quite a few on offer from the inexperienced bowlers in their first Test.

In fact, it looked like Dhawan was clear that he didn’t want the Afghanistan bowlers to settle down after the ball lost its initial shine. He made the most of the butterflies in the stomach of the visiting bowlers as he was severe against Rashid. He took the leg-spinner to the cleaners from the word go and the expectation back home also seemed to get to the youngster as he kept pitching them short and wide. And every time he pitched them up, Dhawan danced down the track to send the ball flying into the stands. The hosts went into lunch with the score reading 158/0 with Dhawan batting on 104, having become only the sixth batsman in the history of Test cricket to complete a century in the first session of play. Vijay was playing the perfect second fiddle on 41. The Afghan bowlers looked like they had been handed a rude awakening after all the build-up leading to their inaugural Test.

Coming back after the lunch break, Wafadar finally got Dhawan, having failed to review a decision when Dhawan was batting on 23 and the ball seemed to have taken a feather touch going into the keeper’s gloves. The Afghanistan players did rise in appeal, but they didn’t have the courage to go for the DRS. But this time, it was a clean dismissal as Nabi completed an easy parried catch in the slip cordon. But Afghanistan’s joy was short-lived as KL Rahul joined Vijay to build another partnership and while the scoring rate had slowed down considerably, the regular singles combined with the boundaries meant that the Indian batsmen were never under pressure. Rain interrupted play in the later stages of the post-lunch session and early tea was taken. Rahul and Vijay came back strongly after the break as Vijay brought up his 12th Test ton with a boundary in the post-tea session. The two put on 112 runs for the second wicket before Wafadar sent back Vijay (105) shouldering arms to a delivery that came in slightly after pitching. Rahul, who had just completed his fifty, also left soon after as Ahmadzai got him to chop one onto the stumps.

After that, it was another show of stoic batting from Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara as the two made the Afghanistan bowlers sweat it out. And after a brief partnership between the duo, Rashid finally picked up his first wicket in the longest form of the game as he removed Rahane for 10. Pujara was the next batsman to depart as he became Mujeeb's maiden Test scalp for 35. Dinesh Karthik's too didn't last long as he was run-out for 4. Hardik Pandya and Ravichandran Ashwin then played cautious cricket as the hosts didn't suffer any further hiccup in the day.
