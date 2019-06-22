A rampant India will take on a depleted Afghanistan in their next game of the ICC World Cup 2019 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday (June 22).
India are unbeaten so far in the tournament and are increasingly looking like the side to beat. They started off their campaign with a hard-fought win over South Africa. They then brushed aside Australia before registering a convincing win over Pakistan by 89 runs (DLS method).
There are though a few injury concerns in their camp going into the game against Afghanistan. Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the tournament while Rishabh Pant has been drafted into the 15-member squad. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is also ruled out for the next two to three games due to a hamstring pull and is likely to be replaced by Mohammed Shami in the side. Vijay Shankar too suffered an injury blow in nets on Wednesday but is likely to recover in time.
Afghanistan, on the other hand, are not grappling with too many injuries but have had to deal with plenty of issues both on field and off it. They have been playing around with their XI, with no apparent logic. They dropped Najibullah Zadran for a game before bringing him back. Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam and Hamid Hassan have also been rotated around.
They have lost all five of their encounters so far and will have to play out of their skins to get past India in Southampton.
PROBABLE XI
India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Vijay Shankar/Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.
Afghanistan: Rahmat Shah, Noor Ali Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil(wk), Gulbadin Naib(c), Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman/Hamid Hassan, Dawlat Zadran
India vs Afghanistan Playing XI Prediction: Two Changes Likely For India; Afghanistan Expected to Remain Unchanged
