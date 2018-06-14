India vs Afghanistan: Prime Minister Modi Congratulates Afghanistan Team on Historic Test Debut

The Afghanistan Test caps. (Twitter/BCCI)

I congratulate the people of Afghanistan as their cricket team plays their first international test match. Glad that they have chosen to play the historic match with India. Best wishes to both teams! May sports continue to bring our people closer and strengthen ties. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2018

Minister of State, Sports and Youth Affairs Mr. @Ra_THORe along with Mr. Abdullah Abdullah (Chief Executive of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan), greet the two teams ahead of the start of play in Bengaluru.#INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/HtXNTqmXnn — BCCI (@BCCI) June 14, 2018

First Published: June 14, 2018, 9:42 AM IST