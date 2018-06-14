Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Afghanistan: Prime Minister Modi Congratulates Afghanistan Team on Historic Test Debut

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 14, 2018, 9:49 AM IST
The Afghanistan Test caps. (Twitter/BCCI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a special message congratulating the Afghanistan Cricket team for their Test debut, as the team gears up to face India in their debut Test starting Thursday.

Modi wrote on Twitter, "I congratulate the people of Afghanistan as their cricket team plays their first international test match. Glad that they have chosen to play the historic match with India. Best wishes to both teams! May sports continue to bring our people closer and strengthen ties."










Minister of Sports Rajyavardan Rathore was present on the ground and he read out the message sent by the Prime Minister before the game began.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board chief, Atif Mashal, also read out a statement from Afghanistan's president Ashraf Ghani.

Led by Asghar Stanikzai, Afghanistan become the 12th test playing nation in less than two decades after being recognised by International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2001.

"It's a very proud moment," Stanikzai said at the toss. "All the guys have some first-class experience, but our first test, obviously.

"Maybe the first one hour it will be a good wicket for bowling."

Afghanistan Cricket Boardind vs afgIndia vs Afghanistan 2018pm modi
First Published: June 14, 2018, 9:42 AM IST

