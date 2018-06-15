India vs Afghanistan: Rahane, Dhawan Praise Visitors Despite Heavy Defeat

India thumped Afghanistan by an innings an 262 runs in a match that finished inside two days and the visitors were dismissed for 109 and 103 in the two innings respectively on the second day of the Test itself. Despite this, the Indian players praised their Afghan counterparts for 'reaching this level' in such a short span of time.
During the post-match presentation, Rahane singled out Afghanistan's bowling as the biggest positive to have come out of this match and he also stressed that the newcomers would learn the art of playing in the longest format of the game in the times to come.
"Credit to Afghanistan (as) they were fantastic. From here on, it is only upwards and onwards for them. Their seamers bowled really well, especially in the third session yesterday (Friday) and I am sure they will go a long way against all opponents," said Rahane.
Shikhar Dhawan — who slammed a majestic ton on the opening day of the Test — echoed his skipper's words and said that with experience, Afghanistan will start to win Test matches in future, something which they have done ever so well in the limited-overs formats of the game.
"First of all, I would like to congratulate Afghanistan for reaching this level. It's only their first Test and they'll keep getting better as they play more. It is always a learning process and once they start winning they'll do really well. Big names are already coming out of their country and doing really well in world cricket," said Dhawan.
The Afghans were left red faced at Bengaluru as the vastly superior Indians bowled them out for 109 and 103. Ashwin picked up 4 wickets in the first innings while Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers in the second innings, ending with 4 wickets.
This is also India's biggest Test win in terms of the run margin by an innings. They had earlier beaten Bangladesh (in May 2007) and Sri Lanka (November 217) by an innings and 239 runs. Also, this is only the third instance where a team has been bowled out twice on the same day of a Test match.
First Published: June 15, 2018, 7:04 PM IST