Match 28:IND VS AFG

live
IND IND
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

22 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 29:NZ VS WI

live
NZ NZ
WI WI

Manchester

22 June, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 30:PAK VS SA

upcoming
PAK PAK
SA SA

Lord's

Sun, 23 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

India vs Afghanistan: Spinners Star as Afghanistan Restrict India to 224-8 in First Innings

Karthik Lakshmanan |June 22, 2019, 6:42 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan: Spinners Star as Afghanistan Restrict India to 224-8 in First Innings

Southampton: Afghanistan spun a web around India's in-form batting unit to restrict them to 224-8 in their ICC World Cup 2019 match in Southampton on Saturday (June 22).

Afghanistan's four spinners picked five wickets among them. Mohammad Nabi got two while Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan and Rahmat Shah picked up a wicket apiece. Captain Gulbadin Naib too picked up two wickets in the last over.

Only Virat Kohli looked in control with a 63-ball 67 while others struggled on a slow surface. Jadhav too made 52 off 68, taking India to a respectable total.

India struggled to get going as soon as they opted to bat first. Opening the bowling, Mujeeb Ur Rahman kept the openers tight before he bowled Rohit Sharma with a beautiful carrom ball. Rohit had looked uncomfortable and eventually fell for a 10-ball 1.

Virat Kohli started positively, driving and punching pacer Aftab Alam for boundaries. At the other end KL Rahul struggled for momentum, tied down by spin. The duo added 57 for the second wicket when Rahul fell, reverse-scooping Mohammad Nabi straight to backward point.

From there on, it was a case of slow progress for India. Kohli kept going at one end with typically fluent strokeplay. Vijay Shankar, in at No. 4, took his time to settle as Afghanistan bowled spin from both ends. Kohli went past his half-century, and the partnership added 58 with Vijay making 29 off 41 when he was lbw to leg-spinner Rahmat Shah looking for a sweep. He reviewed but the umpire's call stayed.

MS Dhoni joined his captain in the middle and he took time to settle too, struggling to rotate strike against spinners. India suffered another blow when Kohli cut Nabi to backward point, undone by the extra bounce.

At 135 for 4 in the 31st over, India were in trouble. The pitch was assisting spin and India's batting didn't have depth as they had to play Mohammed Shami for Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav then added 57 for the fifth wicket, making slow progress but taking them towards a total with which the bowlers could operate. Dhoni was on 8 off 26 at one stage before he finally got going to finish on 28 off 52, stumped looking to attack Rashid Khan in the 45th over.

Hardik Pandya couldn't finish strong while Jadhav brought up his half-century in the last over.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
2
NZ
5 4 0 1 9 +1.59
3
ENG
6 4 2 0 8 +1.45
4
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
5
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
6
BAN
6 2 3 1 5 -0.40
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
6 1 4 1 3 -0.19
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
5 0 5 0 0 -2.08

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more