‘Getting Into The Groove’: Virat, Rohit Practice Together In Nets Before Afghanistan Clash - WATCH

Team India may have lost the first two matches in the ongoing T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman but they haven’t given up on finding ways to bounce back. The players are very well aware of the fact that they can only march into the next round if they win all their remaining games with bigger margins. And in order to do that, the team has already begun its preparations.

This world cup is Virat Kohli’s final assignment as India’s T20i skipper. He had an unfortunate start to his campaign but the tournament isn’t over yet. As India gear up to face Afghanistan on Wednesday night, the India skipper and his deputy – Rohit Sharma – were spotted fine-tuning their shots during a practice session.

The BCCI shared a video on Wednesday in which both the seasoned batters could be seen facing a barrage of deliveries in the nets. While Kohli could be seen practising his trademark cover drive, Rohit was seen playing his iconic pull shot.

“Talk about getting into the groove @imVkohli | @ImRo45,” the BCCI tweeted.

While Kohli has been decent so far in the tournament, a big knock is still awaited from Rohit. The Indian skipper scored a half-century against Pakistan but could manage just 9 runs against New Zealand in the second game.

Whereas Rohit has been struggling a lot in this world cup. He played a magnificent knock of 60 runs against Australia in the first warm-up game but couldn’t replicate the same in the Super 12 round. After getting out for a duck against arch-rivals Pakistan, he scored mere 14 runs against New Zealand.

Two consecutive losses have put India closer to the exit door of the tournament. The likes of Pakistan, Afghanistan and New Zealand are much ahead of the Men in Blue in the points tally and that complicates India’s chances to make it to the semis.

