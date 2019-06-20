starts in
India vs Afghanistan: Vijay Shankar Suffers Injury Scare in Training

PTI |June 20, 2019, 3:16 PM IST
All-rounder Vijay Shankar is the latest to suffer an injury scare in the Indian camp after being hit on toe during a rain hit training session on Wednesday (June 19) in Southampton.

During Wednesday's training, a Jasprit Bumrah yorker hit Vijay flush on his toes and he was in pain.

The all-rounder along with Bhuvneshwar joined the Indian team at training in Southampton on Thursday (June 20) but worked on the sides with physio Patrick Farhat.

However a team source informed PTI that there's nothing to worry as of now.

"Yes, Vijay was in pain but it has subsided by the evening. Hopefully, there's nothing scary," the source said.

Shankar is one of the designated No 4 batsmen in this Indian line-up although he is being used as a floater.

Shankar is also a handy medium pacer who got a couple important wickets against Pakistan including that of skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed.

With Shikhar Dhawan already ruled out of the tournament due to thumb fracture and Bhuvneshwar Kumar out for two games due to hamstring strain, Shankar's injury will only increase tension for the team management.

As of now Bhuvneshwar will not be bowling for eight days and will only be in contention for the England game (June 30) in Birmingham.

The team management, just like in Dhawan's case, is confident that Bhuvneshwar will be available during the business end of the tournament.

While the team management and the BCCI took their time in giving a proper picture with regards to Dhawan's injury, they still maintain that it is a left hamstring stiffness and not a tear for Bhuvneshwar.

In case of hamstring tear, there will be very little chance of comeback for Bhuvneshwar in the World Cup.

While Khaleel Ahmed, the stand-by pacer is with the team, in worst case scenario if Bhuvneshwar has to be replaced, the team management can fall back on veteran Ishant Sharma as he is also on the list.

