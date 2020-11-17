India vs Australia: 10 Numbers That Define India's Historic 1985 World Championship Triumph Down Under

India's historic victory in the Benson and Hedges World Championship of Cricket in Australia in 1985 is one of the golden moments of its cricketing history.

There have been 4 historic triumphs for India in ODI cricket. While the 1983 World Cup, the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy are entrenched in the hearts and mind of every Indian, of this generation and many gone by, a major landmark win in what was a huge cricketing event, is often forgotten. India's historic victory in the Benson and Hedges World Championship of Cricket in Australia in 1985, a tournament in which all the then 7 Test playing nations participated, is one of the golden moments of its cricketing history.

As India embarks on another tour to Australia, we look back at 10 interesting numbers which define India's performance in the World Championship.

5-0: India were unbeaten in the tournament - they won all their matches in the Championship

The manner in which India defeated the other teams also stood out. They beat Pakistan by 6 wickets at the MCG before routing England by 86 runs at the SCG. They then hammered hosts Australia by 8 wickets at the MCG before recording a comprehensive 7-wicket win against New Zealand at the SCG in the semi-final. India then got the better of Pakistan, for the second time in the tournament, in the big final thrashing them by 8 wickets at the MCG.

238: The Highest Aggregate in the Championship

Kris Srikkanth aggregated 238 runs in 5 matches. Apart from the runs he scored the manner in which he scored them stood out - Srikkanth had a strike rate of 79.59 in the Championship - very high and much above the norm of those times! The dashing right-handed opener hammered 57 off just 53 deliveries against England at the SCG before top-scoring for India with 93 in a successful 164 run chase against Australia at the MCG. Srikkanth was again the top-scorer for India in the final against Pakistan at the MCG where he scored 67 off just 77 deliveries.

30: Maximum Number of 4s in the Championship

Kris Srikkanth was at this destructive best in the tournament. He smashed 30 fours - double the second-best on this count.

38 & 67: The Highest Scores in the 1983 World Cup Final and the 1985 Benson and Hedges World Championship of Cricket Final

Kris Srikkanth has the unique distinction of recording the highest individual score in the final of two major world tournament victories for India. He was the highest scorer (with 38) of the 1983 World Cup Final against the West Indies at Lord's, London and again top-scored in the final of the Benson and Hedges World Championship of Cricket a couple of years later in 1985.

3/5: There were 3 Indians in the Top 5 Run-Getters of the Championship

In a seven nation world tournament, the top three run-getters were all Indians. Kris Srikkanth (238) was followed by Mohammad Azharuddin (187) and Ravi Shastri (182).

4/5: There were 4 Indians in the Top 5 Wicket-Takers of the Championship

The wickets'-chart was also dominated by Indians. Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, the talented leg break bowler, who made his ODI debut in India's first match of the tournament, was the leading wicket-taker with 10 wickets from 5 matches. He was followed by Roger Binny (9) and Kapil Dev (9 but in one more innings). At number 5 was Ravi Shastri with 8 wickets.

145.94: The Highest Strike Rate in an Innings in the Championship

Kapil Dev blasted an unbeaten 54 off just 37 deliveries against New Zealand in the semi-final at the SCG

182 & 8: The Runs-Scored and Wickets Taken by the Best All-Rounder in the Championship

Ravi Shastri was the Player of the Series for his stellar all-round performance. He scored 182 runs opening the innings and also chipped in with 8 wickets. Shastri gave a tournament-defining performance in both the semi-final and final exhibiting big-match temperament and the ability to raise his game when it mattered most. He picked three big wickets and was the most economical bowler while also contributing with a solid 53 in the chase against New Zealand in the semi-final at the SCG. Shastri played a supporting role with the bat in the final scoring an unbeaten and defiant 63.

2.91 & 2.97: Kapil Dev's Economy Rate in the 1983 World Cup and the 1985 World Championship of Cricket

Kapil Dev had a unique quality in ODI cricket which largely went unnoticed throughout his career. He was a master restrictor and has the best economy rate (min. 50 wickets) of 3.71 in India's ODI history. Not surprising then that he was India's most restrictive bowler in the two flagship tournaments the country won during his career. No one (min. 4 matches) had a lower economy rate than Kapil (2.91) in the 1983 World Cup. He conceded at a rate of just 2.97 in 1985.

4-37: Madan Lal's Tournament-Defining Performance in the 1985 Championship

Madan Lal saw the back of Martin Crowe, Ian Smith, the dangerous Lance Cairns and Martin Snedden and returned with 4-37 in 8 overs helping India to restrict New Zealand to 206 in the semi-final at the SCG. This big-match play was not a one-off for Lal. He was the highest impact bowler of the 1983 World Cup - his most significant performances being the 4-20 in 8.2 overs in the virtual Quarter-Final against Australia in Chelmsford and then the 3-31 in 12 overs against the West Indies in the Final at Lord's. To give the two most outstanding performances of your career in two of the most significant tournaments in India's history (till then) is Lal's legacy to Indian cricket.