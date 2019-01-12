Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia, 1st ODI in Sydney Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 12, 2019, 4:11 PM IST

1st ODI, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney 12 January, 2019

Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)

Australia beat India by 34 runs

Man of the Match: Jhye Richardson

Live Blog

Highlights

16:10(IST)

Jhye Richardson, Man of the Match: Credit to India, they gave us a good run in the middle overs. I was very happy to get (Kohli's) wicket, but more happy with the win. As a bowling unit, we are clear about our plans, doing our homework and being professional out there. I think it was about assessing the conditions more than anything else. Felt like bashing the wicket was quite difficult here. In the end, it became easier to bowl with the softer ball. My finger's fine.

16:09(IST)

Finch: We picked wickets which helped us, we thought the wicket would slow down a bit and thought 288 was about par. Peter (Handscomb) played a gem in the middle there, Jhye and Jason have a good future ahead of them, there is always room for improvement and hoping its a good series!

16:00(IST)

Kohli: We are not pleased with the way we played, wicket was 300 above. Expected them to go hard towards the end, had thought 288 was gettable. Rohit played outstandingly well and MS supported well. We didn't do well with the tempo with the game, they(MS and Rohit) took the game deep. MS's wicket put pressure on Rohit, one partnership got us to 250, we just needed one more partnership. We have to take it as a day Australia were better than us. Not too stressed about the result, we are looking at our combinations. We are looking to play good cricket and see.

15:58(IST)

We are all set for the presentation then..

15:49(IST)

WICKET! That's the end of the game then, Shami skies that one and Maxwell completes the catch. Superb effort by Australia and they will be delighted by this. India finish at 254/8 and Aussies win this one by 34 runs.

15:45(IST)

WICKET! Kuldeep Yadav departs, Khawaja this time takes the catch. Kuldeep looks to hit towards the leg-side but hits it straight to the Australian fielder. Game is over though, only formality left now. India now need 42 runs from final 6 balls

15:40(IST)

DROPPED! A sitter that, Bhuvneshwar Kumar looked to hit straight down the ground but he only managed to sky that one. Its hit straight to Khawaja but he seems to have misjudged it, India are 238/7

15:29(IST)

WICKET! That's the game you feel for Australia, Rohit Sharma departs. Looks to go for the maximums but its the slower ball from Stoinis, goes straight up in the air and Maxwell comes underneath that to take a good catch. Rohit departs for well played 133 and India are 221/7

15:25(IST)

Excellent over from Jhye Richardson there in the circumstances, not only does he pick a wicket but also concedes just 1 run in the over. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has now come out to join Rohit Sharma in the middle, India require 15 rpo now!

15:21(IST)

WICKET! Jhye Richardson strikes for the hosts, Ravindra Jadeja looks to go over backward square. Big boundaries towards that side and Shaun Marsh comes underneath the ball to take a smart catch. Rohit running out of partners here, India are now 213/6 as Jadeja departs for 8.

15:19(IST)

SIX and FOUR! Huge from Rohit, no luck about that one and its again towards the pavillion. This time it goes into the second tied, the members of the SCG aren't safe today as Rohit picks one and deposits over mid-wicket with sheer arrogance, follows that with a boundary towards the same region. India need 76 from 36 balls now

15:16(IST)

Rohit Sharma waging a lone battle for India at the moment, he seems to have luck on his side as he fails to pick the slower ball and mistimes the ball but it falls short of the long on fielder. Been that kind of a day for him, can he take India from from here? Will certainly need some support from Jadeja though you feel!

15:13(IST)

SIX: A straight six over Lyon's head by Rohit. He looks tired, but is not yet finished. It is up to him to take India over the line. After 43 overs India move to 201/5. 

15:03(IST)

100 FOR ROHIT: That's number 22 for Rohit. What a gem of an innings from him. He has taken India closer to that Aussie total. India are 180/5 after 40 overs. 

14:59(IST)

OUT: Fabulous bowling from Richardson as he removes Karthik at 12. Poor shot by the batsmen as he misses the slower ball, that goes and crashes into the stumps. India are 176/5. 

14:57(IST)

Rohit has moved into the 90s by blasting Siddle for two back to back fours. That means he is on 98 and takes india to 176/4 iin 39 overs. 

14:46(IST)

The required run rate has touched 10 now. But India will have to come up with the big shots now as not much batting is left after this pair. India are 159/4. 

14:41(IST)

The brakes have been put on the scoring rate after Dhoni's departure. But it is an opportunity for Karthik to deliver the goods here. India are 152/4. 

14:26(IST)

OUT: Behrendorff has produced a wicket out of no where. He depart for 51 as India are in trouble now. It's 141/4. 

14:22(IST)

FIFTY FOR DHONI: What an exceptional innings for Dhoni here. He scores his 68th ODI fifty and has put India in a position of command. India are 139/3. 

14:15(IST)

SIX: Rohit steps out of the crease and dispatches Lyon for a humongous six. India is in total command here. It's 133/3 after 30 overs. 

14:11(IST)

Rohit Sharma scoops Behrendorff over fine leg for a spectacular four. He ends the over with a boundary straight down the ground. India move to 124/3 in 29 overs. 

13:59(IST)

100 FOR INDIA: And another milestone for these two as they take India past 100 in the 26th over. But the job is still not done for India. 

13:50(IST)

FIFTY FOR ROHIT: What a brilliant innings by Rohit, as he brings up his 30th fifty. He has brought India back in the match along with MS Dhoni. But the job is only half done. India are 95/3 after 24 overs.  

Australia's Jason Behrendorff (C) celebrates taking the wicket of India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the first one-day international (ODI) match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on January 12, 2019. (Photo by Saeed Khan / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --

The India vs Australia Live Streaming will start at 7AM on January 12 (Saturday). The match can be seen live on the Sony Network and will be available on SonyLiv. You can also follow our live blog for detailed updates and analysis on CricketNext.

PREVIEW: World Cup 2015 champions v World Cup 2011 champions. Two traditional powerhouses in the One-Day format. Australia vs India should ideally be a clash of heavyweights. But such are times that only one team can take the title now. And it's not the current world champions. India start the series as undoubtedly the more settled side. They've got very few spots left to fill for the World Cup, before which they have 13 ODIs to finetune their preparations. The top three are among the best in the world: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli. They had issues over the No. 4 but Ambati Rayudu has slotted in nicely, scoring a ton and a 71 against Windies at home in India's most recent ODI outing. The bowling is more or less sorted too. Jasprit Bumrah has earned a well-deserved rest, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be fresh after not getting a game in the Tests. Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav showed in South Africa last year that they don't need spin-friendly conditions to perform. They will enjoy bowling to batsmen who are traditionally weak against spin, and also the large grounds. There's Ravindra Jadeja, who too has impressed since his return to the format.

Jadeja's presence means India's balance won't be drastically affected even in the absence of Hardik Pandya, who has been suspended pending inquiry along with KL Rahul for their comments on women in a TV show. Rahul is the third opener and was unlikely to be in the XI anyway, but Pandya would have slotted straight in when available. His absence, though, is a blow to India as it means he'll be without international game time for a while longer. He has been out of action since September due to a back injury, and India will want him back soon as he is an integral part of the World Cup plans. What India will want to test in the upcoming series is the back-up options. Khaleel Ahmed has been impressive in his short career. Mohammed Siraj has got into the ODI side for the first time, with Bumrah rested. Mohammed Shami, once a reliable bowler in ODIs, has been in and out. How they go will be crucial, for India can't always rely on Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah. Back to the batting. While the bowling is about identifying back-ups, India still have a few questions to answer about their batting. Who after Rayudu? Who is the first-choice keeper? The team management is firmly behind MS Dhoni, but the voices questioning his place are getting louder, and with good reason. Now is the time for Dhoni to justify the faith. Rishabh Pant - who the chief selector stresses is in the plans for the World Cup - is on the waiting list. Dinesh Karthik is silently making a case for himself too; he has made a comeback after being left out for the Windies ODIs. Karthik has been consistent in whatever opportunities he has received over the last year, and will want to grab the chances, if any. One of the big issues for India in ODIs is the lack of firepower down the order. Pandya and Kedhar Jadhav have had issues with injuries, and now is the time to settle in to the roles. It's crucial given India have a fairly long tail - Bhuvneshwar is the only bowler who can bat, adding to the pressure on the top order. For Australia, an even stiffer challenge awaits them in One-Day Internationals after the Test series defeat. It is a format they've struggled the most in recent times, winning just three of their last 21 completed ODIs, and are placed sixth in the ICC rankings in the format. Their last two ODI results are a 5-0 whitewash in England, and a 1-2 loss to South Africa at home. Unlike in Tests, this can't even be attributed to the absence of Steve Smith and David Warner. Since the World Cup victory in 2015 till Smith and Warner's suspension, Australia won only 27 of their 55 matches, losing 25. The record has only gotten worse with each year; since the start of 2017 till the Smith-Warner bans, Australia won only six of their 20 matches, losing 12. Smith and Warner were an integral part of these sides.

Now, they have eight ODI fixtures - maybe a few more if they squeeze in a series against Pakistan in April - to reverse their fortunes in the format before the World Cup. Each of those eight will be trial by fire, for they're all against India; three at home now, and five in India in March. This could either work in their favour - what better practice than a string of games against a strong ODI side? Or, it could further dampen their spirits and confidence. Australia have announced their XI for the first game, but for now, it's clear Australia don't have much idea about their starting line-up for the World Cup. It reflects in the squad; they've dropped Travis Head, D'Arcy Short and Chris Lynn, and got in Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Marsh and Peter Handscomb. These are picks more in hope than conviction, hope that a few of them can step up. Hope that Smith and Warner find form immediately on return. Hope that Glenn Maxwell finds peak form in ODIs. Hope that if all this happens, Australia will have a settled batting unit by the time of the World Cup. 'Settled' might actually not be enough for Australia. Surprisingly, they have struggled to keep pace with the rapid changes in batting in white-ball cricket. Australia's selections in the series show that their first aim is to have a steady unit, but as Shane Warne pointed out, the conditions during the World Cup could need a more dynamic batting line-up. Whether Australia can manage that over the next few games remains to be seen. The tough schedule means Australia will be without their best bowling line-up too: Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood have been rested. Peter Siddle is set to play his first ODI in eight years, with Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff and Nathan Lyon being the other bowlers. India might be starting favourites, but they're certainly not unbeatable. Windies showed that recently, when they won and tied in India. Some of the key players - Dhawan, Rayudu, Pandya and Dhoni - come to Australia without much game-time, and could be rusty. Australia should believe they can catch India by surprise, for they're playing at home after all.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (wk), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff
Loading...