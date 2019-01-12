India vs Australia, 1st ODI in Sydney Highlights - As It Happened

16:00(IST)

Kohli: We are not pleased with the way we played, wicket was 300 above. Expected them to go hard towards the end, had thought 288 was gettable. Rohit played outstandingly well and MS supported well. We didn't do well with the tempo with the game, they(MS and Rohit) took the game deep. MS's wicket put pressure on Rohit, one partnership got us to 250, we just needed one more partnership. We have to take it as a day Australia were better than us. Not too stressed about the result, we are looking at our combinations. We are looking to play good cricket and see.