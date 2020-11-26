India vs Australia 1st ODI: Key Battles To Watch Out For

India take on Australia in the first of the three match ODI series starting on November 27 in Sydney,

So finally the international cricket is set to resume and Virat Kohli led Indian cricket team will be up against a stiff opposition like Australia. We take a look at the possible match ups.

Virat Kohli vs Pat Cummins: He is the best ODI player in the world and Australia will need to counter him with their best. Pat Cummins is the one who can really push Virat hard. While Kohli can be excellent with his back-foot play, he will be up against some accurate bouncers from the Aussie fast bowler. Kohli must be beware as Cummins can pitch the ball up and can swing it away from him.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Marnus Labuschagne: Bumrah will be up against a classy batsman in Marnus Labuschagne. Labuschange can be classy with his drives and here Bumrah can really be handy with his yorkers. Bumrah must not take Labuschange lightly or else he might get punished as he looks in much better form than his colleagues like Steve Smith and skipper Aaron Finch.

KL Rahul vs Adam Zampa: KL Rahul has been in stunning form and we are sure he will bring this form Down Under when he take on Australia in the first ODI. While Rahul can use his feet exceedingly well, Zampa can vary his lengths accordingly and and can put the elegant right-hander in a lot of trouble.

Mohammed Shami vs David Warner: Shami has never been as deadly before. Such is his form that he bowled brilliantly in the IPL despite sitting at home for two months at his home during the lockdown. Shami will be up against a rampaging Warner and it remains to be seen how he counters him.