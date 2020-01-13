Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BPL, 2019-20 Qualifier 1, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 13 January, 2020

2ND INN

Khulna Tigers

158/3 (20.0)

Khulna Tigers
v/s
Rajshahi Royals
Rajshahi Royals*

38/6 (9.0)

Rajshahi Royals need 121 runs in 66 balls at 11 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: IND VS AUS

upcoming
IND IND
AUS AUS

Wankhede, Mumbai

14 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Grenada NCS

15 Jan, 202022:30 IST

3rd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS AUS

upcoming
IND IND
AUS AUS

Rajkot SCAG

17 Jan, 202013:30 IST

India vs Australia 1st ODI Predicted XI | India Could Pick Rohit, Rahul and Dhawan

The opening combination India go in with in the first ODI against Australia will be watched with keen interest. India have to choose at least two of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan, making their decision very tricky.

Cricketnext Staff |January 13, 2020, 7:56 PM IST
India vs Australia 1st ODI Predicted XI | India Could Pick Rohit, Rahul and Dhawan

The opening combination India go in with in the first ODI against Australia will be watched with keen interest. India have to choose at least two of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan, making their decision very tricky.

Captain Virat Kohli said there's a chance all three could play, which means he'd be pushed down the order to No. 4. If that happens, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant will move down one spot each as well. That would also mean India will have to leave out Kedar Jadhav, which could affect their bowling combination. None of the other batsmen in the top order are bowlers, which will leave them with only five bowling options.

Jasprit Bumrah returns to the line up, and will be an automatic pick. Mohammed Shami too will be a starter, and India will have to choose a third seamer from Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini. Thakur has been impressive with the bat as well, which could work in his favour.

Australia will have Steve Smith and David Warner, who missed the last tour to India due to their ball-tampering bans. They're also likely to hand a debut to Marnus Labuschagne, who has been picked above Usman Khawaja.

Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins will form the pace unit, which will also have one of Josh Hazlewood and Kane Richardson. Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar are the spinners.

The first ODI starts on Tuesday at 1.30 pm in Mumbai.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

India vs Australia 2020

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Tue, 14 Jan, 2020

AUS v IND
Wankhede, Mumbai

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 15 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Grenada NCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Port Elizabeth

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Fri, 17 Jan, 2020

AUS v IND
Rajkot SCAG All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more