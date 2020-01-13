India vs Australia 1st ODI Predicted XI | India Could Pick Rohit, Rahul and Dhawan
The opening combination India go in with in the first ODI against Australia will be watched with keen interest. India have to choose at least two of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan, making their decision very tricky.
India vs Australia 1st ODI Predicted XI | India Could Pick Rohit, Rahul and Dhawan
The opening combination India go in with in the first ODI against Australia will be watched with keen interest. India have to choose at least two of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan, making their decision very tricky.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Tue, 14 Jan, 2020
AUS v INDWankhede, Mumbai
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 15 Jan, 2020
IRE v WIGrenada NCS
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jan, 2020
ENG v SAPort Elizabeth
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Fri, 17 Jan, 2020
AUS v INDRajkot SCAG All Fixtures
Team Rankings