India vs Australia 1st ODI: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul & Other Top Players To Watch Out For

- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
DEL
MUM157/5(20.0) RR 7.8
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended129/9(20.0) RR 6.45
ZIM
PAK130/2(20.0) RR 6.45
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
India vs Australia 1st ODI: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul & Other Top Players To Watch Out For
India will clash with Australia in the three-match ODI series starting from the 27th of November, 2020 at the SCG. The visitors will be led by Virat Kohli while Aaron Finch will lead Australia. With a number of superstars in both the sides, we look at 5 players who could have the maximum impact in the match.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 26, 2020, 4:54 PM IST
India will clash with Australia in the three-match ODI series starting from the 27th of November, 2020 at the SCG. The visitors will be led by Virat Kohli while Aaron Finch will lead Australia. With a number of superstars in both the sides, we look at 5 players who could have the maximum impact in the match.
ALSO READ - India vs Australia 1st ODI: Key Battles To Watch Out For
1. Virat Kohli (India)
The greatest ODI batsman of all time! Kohli has a staggering record in the format with an aggregate of 11867 runs in 239 innings at a stunning average of 59.33 and strike rate of 93.25, including 43 hundreds. His record against Australia is also sensational with 1910 runs in 38 innings at an average of 54.57 and a strike rate of 96.65 including 8 hundreds and as many fifties. India has won 35 of the 43 matches (81.40%) in which Kohli has scored a hundred. Kohli has an exceptionally good record chasing a target with an average of 68.33 - the highest in the history of ODI cricket.
2. KL Rahul (India)
KL Rahul has had a splendid start to his ODI career and has aggregated 1239 runs at an average of 47.65 at a strike rate of 87.06 including 4 hundreds and 7 fifties in just 31 innings. He has been in exceptional form since 2019 scoring 922 runs in 19 matches at an average of 54.23 and strike rate of 89.51 including 3 hundreds. Rahul, also the Indian vice-captain, will open with Dhawan in all likelihood and want to play his destructive game making use of the fielding restrictions on the true and pacy Australian wickets. He has a great record as opener with an aggregate of 808 runs in 18 matches at an average of 50.5 and strike rate of 81.53. But his best against Australia came from the number 5 position in Rajkot at the beginning of the year when he hammered 80 off just 52 deliveries playing the role of the finisher.
3. Mohammed Shami (India)
Mohammed Shami is the leading wicket-taker in ODI cricket since the beginning of 2019. The right-arm fast bowler has accounted for 50 wickets in just 25 matches at an average of 24.24 and strike rate of 25.7, including three 4-wicket hauls and one 5-wicket in this period. Shami's ability to take heaps of wickets stands out in ODI cricket and he has an aggregate of 144 wickets in just 76 innings in his career. In fact, his strike rate of 27.2 is the third-highest (min. 100 wickets) in the history of ODI cricket for a fast bowler only after Mitchell Starc and Mustafizur Rahman!
4. Aaron Finch (Australia)
The Australian captain, Aaron Finch, has been Australia's biggest match-winner with the bat in the last few years. Since 2018, he has aggregated 2058 runs in just 44 matches at an average of 49 and strike rate of 86.61 including 8 hundreds and is amongst the best in the format in the world. He was in poor form in IPL 2020 and will be raring to go against his RCB captain in Sydney.
ALSO READ - India vs Australia: Aaron Finch Calls Virat Kohli 'Probably the Best One-day Player of All Time'
5. Pat Cummins (Australia)
Pat Cummins had an indifferent first half in the IPL 2020 but showed a bit of his class in the latter half for KKR. Cummins has been Australia's highest wicket taker in ODI cricket since 2018 with 51 wickets in 31 matches at an average of 27.62 and strike rate of 33.2. Not only has he been amongst the wickets but been brilliantly restrictive too with an economy rate of just 4.98.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking