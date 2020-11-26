India vs Australia 1st ODI: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul & Other Top Players To Watch Out For

India will clash with Australia in the three-match ODI series starting from the 27th of November, 2020 at the SCG. The visitors will be led by Virat Kohli while Aaron Finch will lead Australia. With a number of superstars in both the sides, we look at 5 players who could have the maximum impact in the match.

India will clash with Australia in the three-match ODI series starting from the 27th of November, 2020 at the SCG. The visitors will be led by Virat Kohli while Aaron Finch will lead Australia. With a number of superstars in both the sides, we look at 5 players who could have the maximum impact in the match.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia 1st ODI: Key Battles To Watch Out For

1. Virat Kohli (India)

The greatest ODI batsman of all time! Kohli has a staggering record in the format with an aggregate of 11867 runs in 239 innings at a stunning average of 59.33 and strike rate of 93.25, including 43 hundreds. His record against Australia is also sensational with 1910 runs in 38 innings at an average of 54.57 and a strike rate of 96.65 including 8 hundreds and as many fifties. India has won 35 of the 43 matches (81.40%) in which Kohli has scored a hundred. Kohli has an exceptionally good record chasing a target with an average of 68.33 - the highest in the history of ODI cricket.

2. KL Rahul (India)

KL Rahul has had a splendid start to his ODI career and has aggregated 1239 runs at an average of 47.65 at a strike rate of 87.06 including 4 hundreds and 7 fifties in just 31 innings. He has been in exceptional form since 2019 scoring 922 runs in 19 matches at an average of 54.23 and strike rate of 89.51 including 3 hundreds. Rahul, also the Indian vice-captain, will open with Dhawan in all likelihood and want to play his destructive game making use of the fielding restrictions on the true and pacy Australian wickets. He has a great record as opener with an aggregate of 808 runs in 18 matches at an average of 50.5 and strike rate of 81.53. But his best against Australia came from the number 5 position in Rajkot at the beginning of the year when he hammered 80 off just 52 deliveries playing the role of the finisher.

3. Mohammed Shami (India)

Mohammed Shami is the leading wicket-taker in ODI cricket since the beginning of 2019. The right-arm fast bowler has accounted for 50 wickets in just 25 matches at an average of 24.24 and strike rate of 25.7, including three 4-wicket hauls and one 5-wicket in this period. Shami's ability to take heaps of wickets stands out in ODI cricket and he has an aggregate of 144 wickets in just 76 innings in his career. In fact, his strike rate of 27.2 is the third-highest (min. 100 wickets) in the history of ODI cricket for a fast bowler only after Mitchell Starc and Mustafizur Rahman!

4. Aaron Finch (Australia)

The Australian captain, Aaron Finch, has been Australia's biggest match-winner with the bat in the last few years. Since 2018, he has aggregated 2058 runs in just 44 matches at an average of 49 and strike rate of 86.61 including 8 hundreds and is amongst the best in the format in the world. He was in poor form in IPL 2020 and will be raring to go against his RCB captain in Sydney.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: Aaron Finch Calls Virat Kohli 'Probably the Best One-day Player of All Time'

5. Pat Cummins (Australia)

Pat Cummins had an indifferent first half in the IPL 2020 but showed a bit of his class in the latter half for KKR. Cummins has been Australia's highest wicket taker in ODI cricket since 2018 with 51 wickets in 31 matches at an average of 27.62 and strike rate of 33.2. Not only has he been amongst the wickets but been brilliantly restrictive too with an economy rate of just 4.98.