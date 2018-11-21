Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia, 1st T20I at Brisbane Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 21, 2018, 6:31 PM IST

1st T20I, Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane 21 November, 2018

Toss won by India (decided to bowl)

Australia beat India by 4 runs (D/L method)

Man of the Match: Adam Zampa

Live Blog

Highlights

17:48(IST)

Adam Zampa is the man-of-the-match: This is a really good feeling, thought Virat's wicket was big at that time, I never trust Carrey with the decision behind the stumps but fortunately he got that DRS right!

17:46(IST)

Finch: I thought the boys played really well today. unfortunately maths has never been my strong point (confusion with regard to overs). Stoinis bowled really well towards the end, he has been practicing regularly and executed the plans well.

17:44(IST)

Was a great knock from Shikhar Dhawan and even Dinesh Karthik in the end, we don't have much time for MCG T20I and that can be both good and bad, good for the team that's lost as they have a chance to bounce back. We look forward to that game. (2/2)

17:42(IST)

Kohli: A lot of Indians came in to support us, great atmosphere as usual in Brisbane. The game was exciting, it was a see saw battle. We started well but then Maxwell changed the game, then we started well before Australia fought back. Then, Karthik and Pant got going and looked like we would win. (1/2)

17:33(IST)
17:30(IST)

That's it then, no miracle from Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Kuldeep Yadav here. Australia break their four-game losing streak in T20Is. This should give them some sort of confidence going forward in the series. Big learning experience as well, especially for the likes of Krunal Pandya and Khaleel Ahmed. In the end, India were 169/7 and fall short by 4 runs

17:26(IST)

WICKET! That's the game then you feel for Australia, Karthik looks to now go straight down the ground but holes out to long off. India now need 11 runs from two balls here, Karthik departs for 30 off 13 balls!

17:25(IST)

WICKET! Krunal Pandya looking to go big and straight down the ground but he doesn't get it from the middle of the bat, Maxwell takes fine catch diving forward at long on. 11 needed from 3 balls now!

17:23(IST)

The start of this over certainly belongs to Australia here, two runs from the first ball and that is followed by a dot ball here! 11 runs needed from 4 balls..

17:20(IST)

FOUR! Karthik with an absolute bullet boundary straight down the ground and it goes past the long off fielder for a four. This means India will now need 13 runs from the final over

17:18(IST)

WICKET! Is this another game changer here, this match is turning out to be an absolute thriller here. Pant looking to hit it over the offside but gets it from the lower half of the bat and Behrendorff takes an easy catch there. Poor shot that from inexperienced Pant, India need 18 runs from 9 balls now!

17:14(IST)

FOUR! That goes for a boundary, Karthik gets one through the covers and it goes all the way. Finch having a big meeting with Tye here, who hasn't bowled a single dot ball yet!

17:12(IST)

Again, 11 runs coming from that over and India are well in control of this one. Stoinis has also bowled a no ball in the middle here and conceded a run off almost every ball. India are 150/4 after 15 overs

17:05(IST)

Is this a gamechanging over then for India? 25 runs from that one as Pant and Karthik go after Tye there, this means the required run rate has come down to just above 10 rpo now. Stoinis and Tye will bowl the remaining three overs!

16:57(IST)

Another excellent over from Adam Zampa here, he concedes just 5 runs in that one and the required run rate also jumps to 15 for India. Nothing less than a miracle required in final 5 overs

16:53(IST)

Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant are the two new batsmen in the middle here for India, a big task in hand for both of them if India is to pull off a miraculous win here

16:50(IST)

WICKET! Shikhar Dhawan departs and that's a big wicket for Australia, he was looking good there and had already cleared the boundary early in the over. Looks to go for an upper cut but Behrendorff takes a simple catch at the boundary line. He was so fine as a third man there, India are 105/4

16:44(IST)

WICKET! Virat Kohli departs early here, looking to up the ante here but manages to just mistime the ball and Chris Lynn takes a simple catch at short third man. Kohli departs for 4 and India are now 94/3

16:42(IST)

Virat Kohli has come out to join Shikhar Dhawan in the middle here, he concedes 9 runs in that over, this is turning into a real nail biter here, 81 runs are needed from 7 overs.

16:33(IST)

WICKET! Two balls later and KL Rahul has to walk back here, he is beaten by Zampa and Carrey quickly dislodges the bails. Rahul's backfoot is on the crease there and India are now 81/2 after 8.1 overs here.

16:31(IST)

Interesting then, that looks like a hit-wicket. Umpires want to see it again but Alex Carrey had disturbed the stumps there and that means its a no-ball! Free hit to India

16:27(IST)

50! Shikhar Dhawan completes his half-century with a quick double. No celebrations now! Deposits the next one for a fine boundary through the covers, he also finds a boundary straight down the ground to end the over. India are 78/1 after 8 overs here

16:26(IST)

SIX! Shikhar Dhawan has absolutely clobbered that , it was bowled on the pads and he picks it up with great ease to clear the boundary. He thinks its 50 but still needs 1 more run for that!

16:23(IST)

Rahul with a fine square cut there which goes for a boundary. Adam Zampa concedes 8 runs from his first over there and the West Indies are 61/1 after 7 overs. T his looks like a great start for India already!

16:18(IST)

Again two boundaries in the over here for Shikhar Dhawan as he lifts one over the bowler's head and then places one past the wicket-keeper for a boundary. India bring up their 50, and are currently 53/1 after 6 overs

16:14(IST)

This is rather surprising, KL Rahul has come out to the middle to join Shikhar Dhawan here, who is batting beautifully for India. Again 6 runs from the over as Dhawan finds the boundary. India are 41/1 after 5 overs here

16:10(IST)

WICKET! That's the end of Rohit Sharma then, Behrendorff gets the first wicket for Australia. Rohit wasn't exactly middling the ball there and mistimes one which goes straight in the air. Finch takes a good catch running behind in, India are 35/0 after 4 overs.

16:07(IST)

This is an excellent start for India but not yet match winning one, again a boundary on the first ball as Dhawan pulls one behind square. India are now 35/0 after 4 overs.

16:03(IST)

Behrendorff concedes 9 runs in the over, Dhawan with a straight boundary down the ground and this is a solid start for India. They are now 27/0 after three overs here.

15:59(IST)

Dhawan cuts one hard to pick up a boundary but Stanlake does well to concede only 7 runs in that over, the outfield seems to be a bit sluggish thanks to the rain. India are 18/0 after 2 overs here

INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 1ST T20I LIVE SCORE AND LATEST UPDATE: That's it then, no miracle from Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Kuldeep Yadav here. Australia break their four-game losing streak in T20Is. This should give them some sort of confidence going forward in the series. Big learning experience as well, especially for the likes of Krunal Pandya and Khaleel Ahmed. In the end, India were 169/7 and fall short by 4 runs

The live telecast of the first T20I between India and Australia (IND v AUS) will start at 1:20 PM on November 21 (Wednesday). The match can be seen live on the Sony Pictures Network and live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.

Preview: Australia have been poor across formats, unable to cope with the constant changes in search of stability. They've lost series against England, Pakistan and South Africa, apart from a tri-series in Zimbabwe involving Pakistan. The only series they won - across formats - after the infamous South Africa tour was a one-off T20I match against UAE! Australia's home summer started with losses to South Africa in the three-match ODI series and a lone T20I. Things won't get any easier, for they'll be up against an Indian side that has been steamrolling opponents in T20Is over the last two years. Since the World T20 2016, India have won 24 of their 34 matches and lost nine. It includes victories in 10 of the 13 series in the period. The latest of those was a three-nil whitewash of Windies at home. They did it without Virat Kohli, who is back for the Australia T20Is making the side even stronger.
All eyes in this tour will be on the four Tests, which are sandwiched between the T20s and ODIs. With no immediate major T20 event in sight, the T20 series will be all about preparing for the bigger Tests by beginning positively. It gives India's batsmen a license to have some fun, just trying to get into a good batting rhythm. Continuing with their recent trend of naming an XII a day before the game, India have chosen to leave out Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar and Umesh Yadav from their 16-man squad.
The likes of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant will be part of both the T20Is and the Tests, and will see the shorter format as a sort of preparation for the longer ones. Similarly, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav too will look to adjust to the Australian length and pace.
“Our limited-overs form has been good, we just want to continue that and as a whole, throughout the tour, we want to do the little things right and have our focus really precise so that we can win more situations than the opposition,” Kohli said at the pre-match press conference. “When you step on the field, everyone has an equal opportunity of upsetting any opposition and having their day with the ball, bat or in the field and the Australian team is more than capable of doing that on even after losing their quality batsmen. We definitely will have to be at our absolute best to win against Australia in Australia.”
India found out pretty recently that playing the shorter formats before Tests isn't exactly the perfect preparation. India played ODIs and T20Is in Ireland and England before the five-Test series in England, which they ended up losing 1-4. No amount of white-ball cricket can compensate for red-ball form in overseas conditions.
But unlike red-ball cricket, white-ball form hasn't been a problem for India overseas, especially in T20Is. They won their last overseas T20I assignment, beating England 2-1 in a three-match series. They'll fancy their chances against this Australian side too, given they've rested the likes of Mitchell Starc and other big pacers ahead of the Tests.
But Australia are still a formidable unit with a few T20 specialists. Finch and D'Arcy Short can hit a few, as can Chris Lynn. Glenn Maxwell blows hot and cold. Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye and Adam Zampa are well-known faces in the IPL. The challenge for Australia will be to put everything together and fire in unison.
The last time India toured Australia for a T20I series, they created a bit of history by whitewashing Australia 3-0 in 2016. More history beckons now, starting with the first game in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Squads:

India XII: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, D Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa
