India vs Australia 1st T20I: Coach Justin Langer Fumes But Aaron Finch Takes Different Line Over Yuzvendra Chahal's Inclusion
he cameras flashed onto Langer multiple times who was seen cursing. The bone of contention: How can Chahal be included in place of Ravindra Jadeja? Provided the fact that Jadeja got knocked on the head and kept on playing. One would expect Aussie captain Aaron Finch to take the same line and support his coach. But instead, Finch has taken a different line.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 4, 2020, 6:50 PM IST
As Justin Langer sparred with compatriot and match referee David Boon the whole world watched. The cameras flashed onto Langer multiple times who was seen cursing. The bone of contention: How can Chahal be included in place of Ravindra Jadeja? Provided the fact that Jadeja got knocked on the head and kept on playing. One would expect Aussie captain Aaron Finch to take the same line and support his coach. But instead, Finch took a different line.
INDIA VS AUSTRALIA | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA SCHEDULE
"Their doctor had ruled Jadeja out due to concussion. You can't be challenging a medical expert's opinion," Finch commented later on. Australia were on course for an easy win and then tragedy struck as they were choked for runs on a slow wicket. "We probably leaked too may runs at the death. Then while chasing, we didn't hit too many boundaries in the 6-over period," he added.
Also read: Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan Choke Australia As India Take 1-0 Lead
There was a time in the Australian innings when it looked like the Aussies will win and win big. Fans thought it will be a one-sided affair. Finch will bat India out of the game and they will head for Sydney bracing for a do-or-die clash but it wasn't to be. Yuzvendra Chahal, who was brought in as a Concussion Substitute, would change the course of the game as India would pull off an unlikely win in Canberra. The 30-year-old wasn't in the eleven and when he was fielded in the second innings, it raised a few eyebrows. Aussie coach Justin Langer was clearly furious. Whatever it was, the trick worked and Chahal struck instantly, removing Aaron Finch and Steve Smith. Two Aussie mainstays gone, just like that. India eventually won the game by 11 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the three match series.
