India vs Australia 1st T20I: How to watch India vs Australia Today's match on Sony LIV

Know how to watch IND vs AUS today's 1st T20I online. Both the teams will be looking to draw first blood in this series.

India will be taking on hosts Australia in the 1st T20I of the three-match series at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Friday, December 4. Virat Kohli’s men will be looking to get a good start after getting battered 1-2 in the recently concluded ODI series. However, the visitors salvaged some pride and ended Australian dominance at Canberra by defeating them in the final ODI.

The Men in Blue will be looking to make amends with a strong show in the upcoming T20I series as much is expected from skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. The team has also made few changes to the squad as Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson might feature in the playing XI. With Jasprit Bumrah leading a decent bowling and T Natarajan’s brilliant ODI should bode well for the team.

Meanwhile, hosts Australia after winning the three-match ODI series 2-1, will be looking to get back to winning ways after losing the third ODI. They won both the ODI matches convincingly as their top order amassed runs against a toothless Indian bowling attack. Aaron Finch, David Warner, Glen Maxwell impressed with the bat and two back-to-back centuries from Steve Smith helped them seal the series in the second ODI.

The Aussies have to cope with a slew of injuries as they will be without the services of David Warner, Pat Cummins and possibly Marcus Stoinis.

The upcoming T20I fixture at the Manuka Oval will be the second game of its kind to be played here. In the previous T20I, the home side comfortably chased 151 runs and won against Pakistan last year.

