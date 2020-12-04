CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

India vs Australia 1st T20I: I Learned How To Bowl From Adam Zampa, Says Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's performnace was miserable in the ODI series, as he conceded 160 runs in 20 overs in two matches and picked just one wicket. After Australia took an unassailable 2-0 in the series, he was dropped for the last ODI and Kuldeep Yadav replaced him for the third and final game at Manuka Oval on Wednesday.

  • IANS
  • Updated: December 4, 2020, 10:33 PM IST
India vs Australia 1st T20I: I Learned How To Bowl From Adam Zampa, Says Yuzvendra Chahal

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who came in as a concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja and took three for 25 to help India win the first T20 International and clinch the Man-of-the-Match award, said that he was mentally prepared to replace Jadeja and took the cue from Adam Zampa to bowl flatter to regain form.

INDIA VS AUSTRALIA | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA SCHEDULE

Chahal's performnace was miserable in the ODI series, as he conceded 160 runs in 20 overs in two matches and picked just one wicket. After Australia took an unassailable 2-0 in the series, he was dropped for the last ODI and Kuldeep Yadav replaced him for the third and final game at Manuka Oval on Wednesday.

Also read: Ravindra Jadeja Complained of Dizziness, Reveals Sanju Samson

But luck smiled on Chahal on Friday, as he was drafted in to replace Ravindra Jadeja as concussion substitute, having been left out of the playing XI initially."I have played so many games and was mentally prepared," said Chahal. "I got to know that I will play just 10-15 minutes before the start of the innings. The way Zampa bowled, I tried to do the same. Zampa was pushing the ball faster. I had been giving flight in the One-day Internationals. I bowled according to my plans," added Chahal.Jadeja was hit on the head by a ball from Mitchell Starc towards the end of India innings and complained of dizziness.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6047 275
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6824 262
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches