India vs Australia 1st T20I: India Took Advantage of The Loophole, Nothing Wrong In It---Pragyan Ojha On Concussion Substitute Row

India's decision didn't go down well with Aussie coach Justin Langer who was seen sparring with match referee David Boon during the mid-innings break. While former cricketers have rallied behind Langer, former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha too made his opinion clear.

India won the first T20I match against Australia and took 1-0 lead in the 3-match series but India's win got overshadowed by the concussion substitute controversy. Actually Ravindra Jadeja got hit on the helmet while India was batting. Later India replaced him with spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as a concussion substitute but this raised eyebrows. It didn't go down well with Aussie coach Justin Langer who was seen sparring with match referee David Boon during the mid-innings break. While former cricketers have rallied behind Langer, former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha too made his opinion clear.

INDIA VS AUSTRALIA | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA SCHEDULE

“For every rule or every law there is a loophole and this favoured the Indians. If the ball hadn’t hit Jadeja’s helmet, the matter of fact is that he was struggling with a hamstring injury. It is good that it ended well and we got the substitute for concussion," Ojha said on 'Sports Today'

Also read: Yuzvendra Chahal Takes Field as Concussion Sub for Ravindra Jadeja in Canberra T20I

“But it was well within the rule and India took it. But I am very sure this will not go down well with the Aussies. They will raise questions because Jadeja had a hamstring issue. “Because of the ball hitting his helmet, and despite him continuing to bat well, he got the substitute. This point they will definitely question, as it was visible in the conversation between Justin Langer and David Boon. It is absolutely fine as long as you are within the laws of the game,” Ojha added.

Earlier in the day, India batted first and lost Shikhar Dhawan early in the game. But fellow opener KL Rahul stood and played a 51-run innings. The innings was, as usual, pleasing to the eyes as the Kannadiga played some stylish shots. He was ably assisted by Sanju Samson after skipper Kohli was dismissed for 9. From this point on, Indian innings slowed down astonishingly until Ravindra Jadeja had to up the ante with 23-ball 44. India finally managed to put some respectable total on board with the score reading 161/7. India eventually won the game by 11 runs.