India vs Australia 1st T20I: India Took Advantage of The Loophole, Nothing Wrong In It---Pragyan Ojha On Concussion Substitute Row

- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
IND
AUS150/7(20.0) RR 8.05
India beat Australia by 11 runs
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedMatch Ended302/5(50.0) RR 6.04
IND
AUS289/10(50.0) RR 6.04
India beat Australia by 13 runs
- 1st ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 2nd ODI - 7 Dec, MonUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs Australia 1st T20I: India Took Advantage of The Loophole, Nothing Wrong In It---Pragyan Ojha On Concussion Substitute Row
India's decision didn't go down well with Aussie coach Justin Langer who was seen sparring with match referee David Boon during the mid-innings break. While former cricketers have rallied behind Langer, former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha too made his opinion clear.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 4, 2020, 8:32 PM IST
India won the first T20I match against Australia and took 1-0 lead in the 3-match series but India's win got overshadowed by the concussion substitute controversy. Actually Ravindra Jadeja got hit on the helmet while India was batting. Later India replaced him with spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as a concussion substitute but this raised eyebrows. It didn't go down well with Aussie coach Justin Langer who was seen sparring with match referee David Boon during the mid-innings break. While former cricketers have rallied behind Langer, former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha too made his opinion clear.
INDIA VS AUSTRALIA | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA SCHEDULE
“For every rule or every law there is a loophole and this favoured the Indians. If the ball hadn’t hit Jadeja’s helmet, the matter of fact is that he was struggling with a hamstring injury. It is good that it ended well and we got the substitute for concussion," Ojha said on 'Sports Today'
Also read: Yuzvendra Chahal Takes Field as Concussion Sub for Ravindra Jadeja in Canberra T20I
“But it was well within the rule and India took it. But I am very sure this will not go down well with the Aussies. They will raise questions because Jadeja had a hamstring issue. “Because of the ball hitting his helmet, and despite him continuing to bat well, he got the substitute. This point they will definitely question, as it was visible in the conversation between Justin Langer and David Boon. It is absolutely fine as long as you are within the laws of the game,” Ojha added.
Earlier in the day, India batted first and lost Shikhar Dhawan early in the game. But fellow opener KL Rahul stood and played a 51-run innings. The innings was, as usual, pleasing to the eyes as the Kannadiga played some stylish shots. He was ably assisted by Sanju Samson after skipper Kohli was dismissed for 9. From this point on, Indian innings slowed down astonishingly until Ravindra Jadeja had to up the ante with 23-ball 44. India finally managed to put some respectable total on board with the score reading 161/7. India eventually won the game by 11 runs.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6047
|275
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking