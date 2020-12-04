India vs Australia 2020: Mitchell Starc Set to Return from Injury; T Natarajan in line for T20I Debut

IND vs AUS Playing xI 1st T20I: Australia's Mitchell Starc is set to return to action for the 1st T20I against India on Friday at the Manuka Oval, Canberra, after missing out on the final ODI on Wednesday due to a back and rib niggle.

Australia's Mitchell Starc is set to return to action for the 1st T20I against India on Friday at the Manuka Oval, Canberra, after missing out on the final ODI on Wednesday due to a back and rib niggle. The Australian team would be sporting a special Indigenous T20 kit and a pair of shoes decorated by Aussie women's allrounder Ashleigh Gardner throughout the series.

While Starc is likely to be fit for the T20I series opener, the availability of spin-bowling allrounder Ashton Agar is in doubt after he injured a calf muscle during Wednesday night's run chase. Adam Zampa, who featured in all three ODIs, could get a game at Agar's expense. If Agar is out, that would leave Australia with only one frontline spinner is Zampa, with Glenn Maxwell, Marnus Labuschagne, and D'Arcy Short filling in as the part-timers. With David Warner already ruled out of the series, Matthew could find himself opening the batting alongside Short. Incumbent Keeper Alex Carey did not feature in Australia's last T20I match against England in September.

Cameron Green is also in line for two debuts in three days after impressing in his ODI debut on Wednesday in which he scored 21 and returned 0-27.

For India, T20 specialist Washington Sundar will be back in India's playing XI as with Yuzvendra Chahal the frontline spinner, while T Natarajan, similar to Green, could also be making his T20I debut if the management decides to rest either one from Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah or Navdeep Saini.

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, D'Arcy Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan

First T20I: December 4, Manuka Oval, 1:40 pm IST

Second T20I: December 6, SCG, 1:40 pm IST

Third T20I: December 8, SCG, 1:40 pm IST