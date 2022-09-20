India vs Australia, 1st T20I: Mohali Weather Forecast; IS Bindra PCA Stadium Pitch Report

Mohali Weather Forecast & Pitch Report for Tuesday’s first T20I match between India and Australia: Team India will host Australia for a three-match T20I series, with the first encounter slated to begin on Tuesday (September 20). This is a crucial series for both sides to assess their squads and apply the finishing touches for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

India will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing Asia Cup performance. In the first T20I, the spotlight will undoubtedly be on the returning Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel. Both pacers were ruled out of the Asia Cup owing to injuries and India definitely missed their services as they lost crucial matches due to lackluster death over bowling.

Eyes will be locked on Virat Kohli who roared back to form in the continental cup. It will be interesting to see if he is able to sustain his purple patch against Australia.

The defending champions, Australia, will hope to put up a dominant performance. Aaron Finch will continue to lead the side and will open the innings for the Aussies. However, the skipper has not been consistent at the top and will be hoping to get some runs under his belt to boost his confidence.

Finch’s deputy, Pat Cummins will lead the bowling attack for team India, while Glenn Maxwell and Steven Smith all will be under the monitor as they have not hit top gear in the recent past.

Both sides will put their best foot forward and will look to secure an advantage in the series opener. Do not miss the enthralling action from Australia’s tour of India.

Weather report

The first T20I match of the bilateral series between India and Australia will be played at the Mohali Stadium on Tuesday, September 16. The temperature in Mohali will hover around 32 degrees Celsius and there might be showers during the day but no rainfall is expected during the course of the match. The Wind speed is expected to be around 16 km/h and the rate of precipitation is 25 percent. The humidity rate will be around 62 percent on the match day.

Pitch Report

The Mohali pitch often remains quite flat, and the pace and bounce will remain even. Fast bowlers usually get some early help off the surface. After the first few overs, batting becomes easier at Mohali. The fast outfield also gives batters value for their shots. Traditionally Mohali has been a high-scoring pitch, with an average first-innings score of 150 runs.

India (IND) vs Australia (AUS) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Australia Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Finch (c), Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Daniel Sams, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

