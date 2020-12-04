India vs Australia 1st T20I: Moises Henriques Questions India's 'Like For Like' Replacement For Ravindra Jadeja

Australia all-rounder Moises Henriques has taken a softer line on India replacing Ravindra Jadeja for Yuzvendra Chahal. But he has questioned why did India pick Chahal as Jadeja's replacement as the latter is a pure all-rounder while Chahal's batting numbers are not that great.

Australia all-rounder Moises Henriques has taken a softer line on India replacing Ravindra Jadeja for Yuzvendra Chahal. But he has questioned why did India pick Chahal as Jadeja's replacement as the latter is a pure all-rounder while Chahal's batting numbers are not that great. Henriques said he is not sure whether it was a 'like-for-like' replacement."But was it a like-for-like replacement? That is the question. Jadeja was more of an all-rounder and he had done his batting. Chahal is a (pure) bowler," said the 33-year old who scored 30 and took three wickets for 22 during India innings. He however said that he is 'fine' with ICC rule.

"ICC's rule is fine, sure there should be (concussion) replacement. We are not talking about the decision to make the replacement. Only thing we are saying is there should be a like-for-like replacement. That is the way to do going ahead, I think." Henriques' points seems valid as Chahal went onto take three wickets and completely turned the game on its head. He was later on adjudged 'Man of the Match.' Henriques remained a threat for India in a tricky chase as wickets kept tumbling around him. He smashed 30 off 20 balls before he was dismissed off Deepak Chahar. Thanks to his brilliant all-round performance, he said that he is not under any kind of pressure.

"Selected or not, I can't do anything, that is not in my hands. What I can do is to be positive in attitude, keep performing in domestic and international cricket and make use of the opportunities that come to your best ability. In the Australian team, 8-9 players will get picked first and then a couple of players will get there. So whenever I get a chance, I try to make the most of that opportunity."

