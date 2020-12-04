India vs Australia 1st T20I: Ravindra Jadeja Complained of Dizziness, Reveals Sanju Samson

India batsman Sanju Samson has revealed that Ravindra Jadeja was feeling dizzy once he returned to the dressing room during the post-innings break. Jadeja was knocked on the head during the final over and later on he was substituted with Yuzvendra Chahal which hasn't gone down well with the opposition.

India batsman Sanju Samson has revealed that Ravindra Jadeja was feeling dizzy once he returned to the dressing room during the mid-innings break. Jadeja was knocked on the head during the final over and later on he was substituted with Yuzvendra Chahal which didn't go down well with the opposition.

"He got hit on the helmet in the last over (off Mitchell Starc) and when he came back to the dressing room, he was asked by the physio (Nitin Patel) how he felt. He (Jadeja) said that he was feeling a little dizzy," Samson told mediapersons during the post-match virtual media conference.

It was this reason that Jadeja was later substituted with Chahal. He also praised Chahal's preparedness for the situation. "That is the standard that has been set by this team. The quality of players is so high that anytime you ask, they are ready. Chahal grabbed his chance and it was a great lesson for everyone that they need to be ready all the time," Samson said.

Samson, who made his debut with the Indian team back in 2014, hasn't done much justice to his name in the India jersey so far. But he said he not under any kind of pressure. "A few years back I would have said yes (pressure factor) to that question. But now I have played a few matches for India and have been around good people, who have helped keep a positive mindset. "The idea is to keep it simple and focus is to win every game for India," Samson signed off.

