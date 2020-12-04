India vs Australia 1st T20I: Virat Kohli Hails Yuzvendra Chahal 'For Showing Character'

Skipper Virat Kohli has opened up on bringing Yuzvendra Chahal as a concussion substitute which raised quite a few eyebrows. Even Australia coach was seen having a heated debate with compatriot and match referee David Boon when they learnt that Chahal who wasn't in the playing eleven will be taking up the bowling duty. Later in the day, Langer's anger seemed valid as Chahal helped India turn the game on its head.

"There were no plans of having Yuzi in the game. Concussion replacements are a strange thing. Today, it worked for us. Yuzi showed character to squeeze the opponents. I thought they had a great start. They were cruising. The batters offered us a few wickets. That is T20 cricket for you," said Kohli.

He said that teams have to play out of their skins whenever they play in Australia's backyard. "In Australia, you need to play hard and show intensity till the end. He batted beautifully in the last game. Natarajan looks like he can improve a lot. Chahar bowled well as well. Chahal got us back in the game. Hardik's catch was a game changer as well," Kohli signed off.

Earlier in the day, India batted first and lost Shikhar Dhawan early in the game. But fellow opener KL Rahul stood and played a 51-run innings. The innings was, as usual, pleasing to the eyes as the Kannadiga played some stylish shots. He was ably assisted by Sanju Samson after skipper Kohli was dismissed for 9. From this point on, Indian innings slowed down astonishingly until Ravindra Jadeja had to up the ante with 23-ball 44. India finally managed to put some respectable total on board with the score reading 161/7.