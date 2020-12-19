India vs Australia 1st Test: After Massive Collapse, Virat Kohli Says India 'Should Have Showed Little Intent'

India skipper Virat Kohli had a horrid time digesting India's defeat as the team collapsed to its worst-ever Test total of 36. India can take solace from the fact that they weren't bundled out as number eleven Mohammed Shami got retired hurt. But still, it was tough for the skipper to make sense of this defeat.

"Very hard to put those feelings into words. We had a lead of 60-odd coming and just collapsed. When you work hard for two days and put yourself in a strong position and then an hour puts you in a position where it's literally impossible to win," Kohli said in the post-match presentation."I think we should have showed a little more intent today. They (Australians) bowled in similar kind of areas in the first innings as well but probably our mindset was to score runs."

He said the Australians bowled some good balls but didn't do anything drastically different from the first innings."I think it was the mindset, it was very evident. It felt like the runs were so difficult to come by and the bowlers got confident.I think it was a combination of lack of intent and the (Australian) bowlers hitting their areas."Kohli will be leaving for home for the birth of first child next month, leaving Ajinkya Rahane to lead the side in the remaining three Tests."Obviously you want to be committed to the team's cause, a (good) result would have been really nice. But I'm pretty confident that the boys going forward will reflect on this and come back stronger on Boxing Day," he said referring to the second Test starting December 26 in Melbourne.

India started the day with a 62-run lead with 9 wickets in hand. But, in what was, arguably, one of the greatest sessions of high quality and disciplined fast bowling in modern Test cricket history, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins routed the Indian batsmen and reduced the team to 36 for 9 before Mohammed Shami was retired hurt - this, effectively meant that India's second innings was done and dusted for 36 - their lowest score in Test cricket beating their previous worst of 42 against England at Lord's in 1974! It was a bright and sunny warmer day in Adelaide which also meant that the wicket had quickened and there was not only more pace and bounce but also more movement off the air. The rest was ensured by some incredible line and length bowling from the two Australian quicks. Cummins started the rut getting rid of the night watchman - Jasprit Bumrah - before getting the big scalp of Cheteshwar Pujara. The Indian number 3 has been a rock in Australia in the previous tours (and the first innings) wearing down the bowlers but did not have an answer to a peach of a delivery from Cummins. The ball angled into middle and off and straightened and Pujara had to play - he did not move his feet which brought about his downfall as the edge was lapped up by skipper Paine behind the stumps.