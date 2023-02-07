IND vs AUS | 'Don't Think He's Even Faced Fast-bowling Yet': Steve Smith on Cameron Green Availability For Nagpur Test

Premier Australia batter Steve Smith has provided an update on Cameron Green’s availability for the first Test match against India in Nagpur. Green sustained a finger injury during Boxing Day Test against South Africa last year. The upcoming four-match Test series is crucial for both teams in the context of the World Test Championship final. Australia head coach Andrew McDonald, earlier, hinted that Green might play as a pure batter in the series opener.

However, Smith has suggested that Green might miss the Nagpur Test as he revealed that the all-rounder has not even faced fast bowlers in the nets so far.

“I don’t think he’s even faced fast-bowling yet, so I dare say he won’t be playing, but who knows. I don’t even know what he’s done at training, I was sort of focusing on my work. We’ll wait and see but it’s unlikely I think," Smith said the press conference after Tuesday’s net session.

The Aussie batter further talked about the challenge Australia will face against the spinners in the four-match Test series as he suggested that a solid plan in required to take on Indian spinners.

“If you don’t go in with a plan against their spinners, for instance, and you’re just having a look, there’s a good chance you’ll find yourself back in the shed before you figure out what to do. So having a plan straight up is important.

Australia have flew in Baroda’s Mahesh Pithiya – an 18-year-old off-spinner whose bowling action is quite similar to that of Ravichandran Ashwin who is expected to cause trouble for the visitors in the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Smith also revealed the advice he got from former players who have played in sub-continent conditions.

“Basically what I’ve been told from previous guys who’ve been on sub-continent tours is to be brave and play shots instead of just trying to defend because you’re probably just going to get yourself out anyway," he added.

Talking about the Nagpur pitch, Smith suggested that the left-arm spinners will get some assistance from the surface against the left-handed batters.

“Pretty dry, particularly one end. I think it will take a bit of spin, particularly the left-arm spinner taking it into our left-handers. There’s a section there that’s quite dry. Other than that, I can’t really get a good gauge on it.

“I don’t think there will be a heap of bounce in the wicket, I think it will be quite skiddy for the seamers and maybe a bit of up-and-down movement as the game goes on. The cracks felt quite loose. I’m not entirely sure – we’ll wait and see," he added.

