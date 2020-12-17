India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 1: India Lose Openers in a Testing First Session in Series Opener; Cheteshwar Pujara Rock Solid

Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins lived up to their billing with Test match bowling of highest quality in the first session day one of the series opener at the Adelaide Oval against India as India ended the testing first session losing their openers early at 41/2 with Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli holding the Aussie bowlers at bay.

Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins lived up to their billing with Test match bowling of the highest quality in the first session of day one of the series opener at the Adelaide Oval against India, as the visitors ended the testing first session at 41/2 after losing their openers.

India vs Australia, Live Score, 1st Test Day 1, IND vs AUS, Cricket Score at Adelaide

After India opted to bat first, Prithvi Shaw - persisted at the top of the order despite a string of low scores - was undone by a length ball from Mitchell Starc in the first over itself. Off the second ball he faced, the young Mumbaikar pushed at the delivery only to manage an inside edge that crashed on to the stumps. Cheteshwar Pujara found himself in the middle sooner than he would have expected and was peppered with the short stuff early on. Starc and Cummins were on point right from the start, but Pujara and opener Mayank Agarwal played out the opening hour well and went on to add 32 runs in 17.4 overs, looking fairly settled in the middle.

However, a lapse in concentration from Agarwal right after the drinks break ended his vigil at 17 off 40 balls with Pat Cummins delivering a peach that landed on off and jagged back in just enough to break Agarwal's defenses. By the time Agarwal departed, Pujara had played nearly 70 deliveries, He was joined by Virat Kohli in the middle who too was tested, but was up for the task. Starc, Cummins and Josh Hazlewood were all miserlt returning economy of not more than 2.50 runs per over, while debutant Cameron Green got his first taste of Test cricket bowling XX overs for XX runs. His first delivery in Test cricket was a no-ball.

At the tea break, Kohli was on 5* off 22 balls, while Pujara was batting on 17 off 88 balls.

Earlier in the day, Australia opted to retain their out of form but incumbent opener Joe Burns at the top of the order with Matthew Wade bumped up to partner Burns. Interestingly, this will the first time the 32-year-old will open in a First-class game. Allrounder Green became the 459th Australian to earn the baggy green, presented to him by Cummins.

Brief Scores: India 41/2 (Cheteshwar Pujara 17*; Pat Cummins 1/3) vs Australia