IND VS AUS Live Score: Smith, Labuschagne Steady Australia After Openers Depart Early

Last Updated: February 09, 2023, 10:32 IST
Nagpur, India
Live Score IND vs AUS 1st Test: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 from Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. The visitors have won the toss and opted to bat first. They have handed a debut to Todd Murphy and Pete Handscomb also comes in the mix. On the other hand, India are playing three sinners, and a couple of pacers and the likes of Suryakumar and KS Bharat make their debuts.
The wait for the mega Border-Gavaskar Trophy is over as two cricketing powerhouses India and Australia lock horns in the series opener on Friday. In recent times, the Asian Giants have Read More
Key EventsKey Events
After an hour of play, it’s time for some drinks. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are steadying the Aussie ship but the Indian attack is no less lethal.
AUS: 29/2 after 13 overs.
Bharat misses a stumping chance. The Andhra keeper might be nervous on debut, it’s Australia after all. Fuller one from Axar that spins away, Smith looks for a cover drive and misses. Bharat fumbles and Australia get a run.
AUS: 28/2 after 11.1 overs
Mohammed Siraj is breathing fire with the new ball. Though Smith and Labuschahgne are anchoring the innings, it’s not coming easy to them. Siraj is hovering around and bowls another maiden.
AUS: 27/2 after 11 overs.
After Ravindra Jadeja, here comes Axar Patel into the attack. Two left-arm off-spinner bowling from both ends and the crowd is as excited as ever.
AUS: 26/2 after 8 overs
India have decided to deploy the spin attack and here comes Ravindra Jadeja. Smith and Labuschagne have been steadying the Aussie innings after a couple of early blows.
AUS: 25/2 in 6 overs
And that’s how India began the Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Siraj Traps Khawaja
Shami knocks over Warner
The game has just begun and so is the banter. Siraj is exchanging a few words with Marnus Labuschagne and now it feels like the real BGT face-off.
AUS: 14/2 after 4 overs.
First boundary for Australia coming off the bat. Fuller from Siraj, Labuschagne leans forward and drives it straight down the ground for four.
AUS: 10/2 after 3.1 overs
Shami sends the stumps for a walk. Bowls this on a good length, angled into the stumps from outside off. David Warner gets forward slightly but plays the wrong line as the ball goes into the gap between the bat and the ball to shatter the stumps.
AUS: 2/2 after 2.1 overs
What a terrific start from Siraj. Comes into the attack, strikes first ball and ends with a maiden over. Super stuff!
AUS: 2/1 after 2 overs.
Siraj comes into the attack and bangs on the money. He pitched it on the leg stump and hits Khawaja’s pads straightaway. Huge appeal from the Indians but Nitin Menon is unmoved. Rohit calls for the DRS at the last second and brings merry for India. Three reds on ball tracking and Usman Khawaja walks off after scoring just 1.
AUS: 2/1 after 1.1 overs
Just 2 runs coming off the first over. Both the Aussie openers have opened their accounts with a single and pretty good over from Shami as well.
AUS: 2/0 after 1 over
Warners knocks it off backfoot and calls for a quick single. He drops his bat midway but completes the run. First run for Australia as Warner goes off the mark.
Usman Khawaja and David Warner walk out to bat. Mohammad Shami opens the attack for India. HERE WE GO!!!!
Indians and Australians are out on the field for the national anthems. Australia start first followed by India. The play to begin shortly.
“We would have batted too. Looks pretty dry. There will be help for spinners. We got to wait and see how much it does. Yesterday when we started training we did see some seam movement for the pacers up front. We have had a good prep for the last 5-6 days. We trained on the aspects in store. This is a big one. We know the importance of the series but we also understand it’s about winning one session at a time. It’s a long series. Three spinners, two seamers, Bharat and Suryakumar Yadav are debuting,” said Rohit at toss.
“We are going to bat. Looks like a pretty even wicket towards the middle. 2017 was a big series. Can’t wait to get this started. We have had good preparation. We feel we are really well placed. Two changes Todd Murphy in. Handscomb in for Travis Head,”
David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland
The four-match Test series is going to shape the World Test Championship final which will be played from June 7 at the Oval. India have to register a 4-0 or 3-1 win over Australia to seal a place in the summit clash.
While the Nagpur pitch is expected to offer assistance to the spinners as both teams have to pick the best possible options from their squad. There will be selection dilemmas for both teams as they are going through some injury crises.
India might hand caps to a couple of players as KS Bharat and Suryakumar Yadav are highly to make their debuts in the series opener.
What date first Test match between India and Australia will be played?
The first Test match between India and Australia will start from February 9, Thursday.
Where will the first Test match India vs Australia be played?
The first Test match between India and Australia will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.
What time will the first Test match India vs Australia begin?
The first Test match between India and Australia will begin at 9:30 am IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia first Test match?
India vs Australia first Test match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia first Test match?
India vs Australia first Test match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.
India vs Australia Possible Starting XI:
India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav
Australia Predicted Starting Line-up: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Peter Handscomb, Scott Boland, Pat Cummins (c), Nathon Lyon, Mitchell Swepson
