IND VS AUS Live Score: Smith, Labuschagne Steady Australia After Openers Depart Early

managed to stamp authority over the mighty Aussies with the last three series wins. However, Pat Cummins and Co, who are currently the number 1 ranked Test side, are desperate to take revenge for the recent humiliations.

The four-match Test series is going to shape the World Test Championship final which will be played from June 7 at the Oval. India have to register a 4-0 or 3-1 win over Australia to seal a place in the summit clash.

While the Nagpur pitch is expected to offer assistance to the spinners as both teams have to pick the best possible options from their squad. There will be selection dilemmas for both teams as they are going through some injury crises.

India might hand caps to a couple of players as KS Bharat and Suryakumar Yadav are highly to make their debuts in the series opener.

What date first Test match between India and Australia will be played?

The first Test match between India and Australia will start from February 9, Thursday.

Where will the first Test match India vs Australia be played?

The first Test match between India and Australia will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

What time will the first Test match India vs Australia begin?

The first Test match between India and Australia will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia first Test match?

India vs Australia first Test match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia first Test match?

India vs Australia first Test match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

India vs Australia Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav

Australia Predicted Starting Line-up: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Peter Handscomb, Scott Boland, Pat Cummins (c), Nathon Lyon, Mitchell Swepson

