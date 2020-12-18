India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 2: Jasprit Bumrah's Double-Strike Puts Aus in Trouble at 35/2; IND Bundled Out for 244

India bowlers were on the money in their first dig at red-ball cricket down under, first stifling the nervy Australian opening pair of Joe Burns and Matthew Wade, and then Jasprit Bumrah switched on his beast mode to remove both in his successive overs.

From 233/6, India crashed to 244 all out in the first session of the second day of the first Test at the Adelaide Oval but it were visitors who were the happy bunch going into the tea break. India bowlers were on the money in their first dig at red-ball cricket down under, first stifling the nervy Australian opening pair of Joe Burns and Matthew Wade, and then Jasprit Bumrah switched on his beast mode to remove both in his successive overs.

India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test Day 2, Adelaide Test Live Updates

Earlier, it only took less than four overs for Australia to wipe out the Indian tail. Overnight batsman Ravichandran Ashwin was the first to depart off the third ball of the day, caught behind of Pat Cummins followed by a similar dismissal of Wriddhiman Saha in the next over off Mitchell Starc. Umesh Yadav became Starc's fourth scalp of the innings and Cummins ended the innings with a bouncer to Shami, caught at forward short leg.

However, India were unfazed by the bad start to the day and bowled four straight maidens - two each from Bumrah and Yadav - at Wade, opening for the first at FC level and Burns, terribly out of form. 28 balls it took for Australia to get of the mark, the most they have taken to score their first run in this century. That was largely due to Yadav and Burmah sticking to a consistent line and length early on.

Wade got off the mark with a backward push to four in the fifth over, but the Indian bowlers kept a tight leash. Wade was clearly bogged down and was finally undone by Bumrah coming over the wicket. Just a tad back of length delivery and Wade was stuck in the crease and Bumrah managed to jag the ball back in enough to trap the opener in front. Wade went for 8 off 51 balls.

An over later, Bumrah surprised Burns with a yorker and he earned his second lbw wicket. Burns went for 8 off 41 balls. Positive for Australia though was run-rate picked up with Marnus Labhuschagne taking four boundaries en route to his 16 off 15 balls. Steve Smith has so far played seven deliveries for his one run. but, Labhuschagne got a life late in the day when he went for his shot of a Mohammad Shami bouncer and catch grassed by Bumrah at fine leg. Bumrah misjudged where he was tried to parry the ball back and failed.

Brief Scores: Australia 35/2 (Marnus Labhuschagne 16*; Jasprit Bumrah 2/8) trail India 244 (Virat Kohli 74, Chsteshwar Pujars 43; Mitchell Starc 4/53) by 209 runs