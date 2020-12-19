India vs Australia 1st Test: List of 10 Lowest Scores Ever in Test Matches; See where India stands

India posted its lowest ever score in a Test match on Saturday, after being confined to a mere 36 runs in Adelaide against Australia. Prior to this, India’s lowest total was 42 against England way back in 1974.

1. New Zealand - 26 runs vs England in 1955

The record for worst ever performance by a Test team in an innings goes to New Zealand, who managed just 26 runs against England in 1955. Strangely, the match seemed quite competitive in the first innings as the Kiwis scored 200 runs, while England made 246. In the second innings though, the Kiwis crumbled away and England didn’t even need to bat again.

2. South Africa - 30 runs vs England in 1896

Dating back to the colonial era, this match is an example of England’s dominance in the game. South Africa had a target of 319 runs to chase in the final innings, which was just too much. They were all out for just 30 runs as English bowler George Lohmann bagged eight wickets in the innings.

3. South Africa - 30 runs vs England in 1924

In this match, England had put up a total of 438 in the first innings. It was likely they didn’t have to bat again. Facing the huge challenge, South Africa were all out for 30 runs in the first innings. In the follow-on, however, they showed a lot of courage to score 390 runs.

4. South Africa - 35 runs vs England in 1899

South Africa suffered yet another loss at the hands of England when it fell for just 35 runs in the fourth innings of the match while chasing a target of 246 runs. Schofield Haigh and Albert Trott took six and four wickets respectively.

5. South Africa - 36 runs vs Australia in 1932

This is one of the poorest matches for South Africa, in which they put a combined total of just 81 runs in two innings, 36 runs in the first and 45 in the second. Australia had to bat just once and their score of 153 was more than enough.

6. Australia – 36 runs vs England in 1902

As hard as it was to face England in the early twentieth century, this was a poor show by Australia ever where they were all out for 36 runs. The match, however, could not be completed and hence ended in a draw.

7. India – 36 runs vs Australia in 2020

Not many would have thought that after scoring 244 runs and taking a lead of 53 runs in the first innings, Virat Kohli’s men would fall like that in the second innings. 36 runs was all they could muster as none of the batsmen managed to go beyond a single digit figure. Australia finished the match comfortably by 8 wickets.

8. Ireland – 38 runs vs England in 2019

Before the start of the third innings, the match looked to be going in favour of Ireland as they restricted England 85 runs and in response made 207, taking a big lead. But the English bounced back strong in the second innings, scoring 303 runs. Now, Ireland needed just 182 runs to bag the victory. They made 38.

9. New Zealand – 42 runs vs Australia in 1946

The Kiwis could not withstand the pace attack of the Aussies as they lost all wickets at 42 and 54 runs in the two innings respectively. Bill O'Reilly claimed 8 wickets in the match, handing his side an easy win.

10. Australia – 42 runs vs England in 1888

Australia were all out for 42 runs in the first innings of this Test match way back in 1988. In the second innings, they did slightly better to reach 82 runs. English bowlers George Lohmann and Bobby Peel claimed nine wickets each in the match as England won by 126 runs.

-- Before Virat Kohli’s men the lowest score by India in a Test was at Lord’s against England in 1974. The conditions were suitable for fast bowlers. Geoff Arnold and Chris Old used the conditions to their benefit and helped bundle India out for a meagre score. While no one managed to score in double digits in Adelaide, Eknath Solkar managed 18 runs in the Lord’s Test.